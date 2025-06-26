Denny Hamlin's fiancée shares adorable snuggle moment with 2-week old 'lil buddy'

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, celebrated two weeks of the arrival of their newborn by sharing an adorable image on Instagram. Their baby boy, Jameson Drew, was due early this month but arrived on June 11, prompting Hamlin to skip the Mexico City race to be on baby watch.

Hamlin and Fish are already proud parents to two daughters, Taylor, born in 2013, and Molly, born in 2017. They announced their third pregnancy back in December, 2024. After passing the original due date of June 1, Fish shared regular updates on her 41-week pregnancy. Hamlin considered skipping the Michigan race in anticipation of the baby's arrival, but it wasn't until the next week when he could finally catch the birth of his third child.

On Wednesday, June 25, Jordan shared an Instagram story capturing a candid snuggle moment with the baby boy. The story's subtext read:

"Soaking in all the baby snoogles. Happy two weeks lil buddy."

Denny Hamlin's fiancée posts Instagram story featuring their newborn child. Source:@Instagram/xojordanfish

Denny Hamlin recently shared an Instagram post introducing their son.

"The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full. Introducing our son…Jameson Drew Hamlin 🤎," he wrote.

Denny Hamlin was given an official playoff waiver for missing the Mexico City race. The rule book states that all drivers must compete in evry race to qualify for the playoffs, but an exception was made for Hamlin under the grounds of medical reasons.

"She would sacrifice her body": Denny Hamlin reveals her daughter's love for baby brother

Denny Hamlin recently opened up about how her second daughter, Molly, has embraced the newest addition to their family. He revealed how she dotes over her baby brother constantly and carries him around like a 'baby doll'.

In an episode of Actions Detrimental, the Joe Gibbs Racing ace discussed Molly's attachment with Jameson and said,

"You know how she carries around the fake baby dolls? She's doing that now with a real baby doll. I mean, just toting this thing all around the house and we're kind of like, but we would know that she would sacrifice her body if she tripped before hurting that child."(09:36 onwards).

On the racing front, Denny Hamlin enters the In-Season Challenge at Echopark Speedway(formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) as the No.1 seeded driver. He earned his seeding with two consecutive top-5 results in the last three qualifying race weekends, including a win at Michigan International Speedway.

He's set to face off against Ty Dillon in Round 1 of the bracket style tournament. He's beaten Dillon 12 times this season, while the Kaulig Racing driver is yet to beat Hamlin in Atlanta since 2022.

TNT Sports will broadcast the event on Saturday, June 28 at 7 PM ET.

