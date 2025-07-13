"I never liked racing": When Chase Elliott's mom Cindy entered NASCAR not knowing Dale Earnhardt

Before Cindy Elliott became the ever-present mother figure behind one of NASCAR's most celebrated modern drivers, Chase Elliott, she had no real connection to the world of racing. In fact, her first brush with motorsports involved such unfamiliarity that she couldn't even identify Dale Earnhardt in the garage.

Despite her early disinterest, Cindy eventually found herself at the center of NASCAR, as the wife of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and the mother of 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott.

Chase Elliott (R) with his father, Bill Elliott, and mother, Cindy Elliott, at Pocono Raceway. Source: Imagn

Cindy's introduction to racing wasn't through fandom or family legacy. It came through work.

"I was a photographer and photo editor for Scene and Illustrated back in the day. I'd clients, Coca Cola and Budweiser, and Bill went to drive for Budweiser and he had to come to my studio to take pictures and so we met," she recalled in a 2011 interview with Speedway Media.

That photo session led to a relationship, and the two would eventually marry in 1992. At the time, Cindy's knowledge of the sport was virtually nonexistent. One of her earliest memories working at the track involved a broken car and Earnhardt.

"Something happened to Dale Earnhardt that day, his car broke or something, and they're all screaming 'Go to Earnhardt's pit' and I said, 'Guys, I don't know who Earnhardt is. What number is he and I'll get to his pit as soon as I can,'" she added.

Cindy was candid in admitting that she didn't grow up following motorsports, or even liking it.

Chase Elliott (L) with his mother, Cindy Elliott, and father, Bill Elliott, in victory lane at Pocono, 2013. Source: Imagn

But her newfound respect only began when her son began racing. Chase Elliott's rapid rise through the grassroots ranks began in 2009. By 2011, the then-15-year-old had already won multiple titles, including the Blizzard Series, the Miller Lite, and the Gulf Coast championships.

He capped off the season by winning the Winchester 400 and the National Super Late Model championship in the Champion Racing Association. Just weeks after turning 16, Chase became the youngest winner of the Snowball Derby, one of short-track racing's crown jewels.

Chase, whose full name is William Clyde Elliott II, is Cindy and Bill Elliott's only child together. Bill also has two daughters, Starr Elliott and Brittany Elliott, from a previous relationship.

Cindy Elliott's role in Chase Elliott's NASCAR journey

Chase Elliott and his mother, Cindy Elliott, in Victory Lane after at Charlotte. Source: Getty

Today, Cindy Elliott is as placed in the racing world as any team executive. She wears several hats behind the scenes, serving as Director of Marketing and Special Events for Bill Elliott Racing and the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame. She also manages Chase Elliott Foundation's media, sponsorship, and philanthropic efforts.

She remains a constant figure in Chase Elliott's NASCAR journey as well and frequently posts about it on social media. At the 2018 Talladega spring race, Cindy shared a photo of herself and the family dog and wrote:

"Max's first race …. Talladega!"

Since his 2020 Cup Series win, Chase has become one of NASCAR's most popular stars. While his mother admitted to occasional nerves, she's also grown to trust his abilities.

"I've learned to trust in his ability more. He's not crazy on the race track. He's very calculated in his moves. I've learned to trust his driving style, which really is a lot like Bill's," she said via Speedway Media.

From not knowing Dale Earnhardt to managing her son's foundation, Cindy Elliott's NASCAR journey has come a long way.

