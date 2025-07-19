"I would rather make other people happy than myself": When Ryan Blaney prioritized NASCAR fans over personal time

In a sport where ego often dictates image, Ryan Blaney has stood apart. The Team Penske driver's instinct leans more toward generosity than self-interest.Speaking at the NASCAR Media Tour at Charlotte Motor Speedway on January 25, 2018, the then-24-year-old newcomer laid out his philosophy (via Access WDUN):&quot;I would rather make other people happy than myself. If I've to sacrifice time, it's just time. It really doesn't mean much to me personally. I'd rather do something meaningful for the sport, than to go sit on my couch. I don't feel like I am doing anything then and feel I could be more useful somewhere else.&quot;That year marked a significant career shift for Ryan Blaney. After proving himself in a part-time Cup run with the Wood Brothers, he earned a full-time seat with their technical allies, Team Penske.Team Penske drivers from (L-R) Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski with team owner Roger Penske at the 2014 Sprint Media Tour. Source: ImagnThe move to one of the sport's flagship organisations could've easily motivated a turn inward. But instead, Blaney leaned outward, embracing the spotlight to push NASCAR forward. In Toronto that winter, he shot a cameo on NBC's Taken. That same year, fans would see him voice Ryan Laney in Cars 3 and appear in Logan Lucky as a pizza delivery boy. Blaney's ambition was to help NASCAR's visibility.Public appearances might feel like chores to other drivers, but Blaney accommodates them unless they interfere with his racing duties.&quot;Very rarely do I say no to things just to sit on my couch. I can do that at night, and I can do that when I retire. I want to do as much as I can right now to make it work and make other people happy and make this thing the best it can,&quot; he added.That same year, he gave a young fan the checkered flag after winning the fall Xfinity Series race at Dover, then invited the boy and his mother to Victory Lane.&quot;That was a pretty cool moment. Hopefully, there are many more like that,&quot; Blaney recalled.Ryan Blaney wasn't posturing. The words mirrored his off-track actions that season as well as those that had occurred before.Ryan Blaney delivers on his pizza promises with NASCAR fansRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske, after the 2018 Stratosphere Pole. Source: GettyRyan Blaney's role in Logan Lucky may have had him delivering pizza, but in early 2018, he met fans in person with a pizza box in hand. During a winter tire test at Texas Motor Speedway, Blaney promised fans he'd join them for lunch.Despite being deep into preparations for his new ride in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, he showed up and hung out. The impromptu event, hosted by TMS president Eddie Gossage, drew a big crowd who waited to meet NASCAR's new fan favourite. Blaney posted on X later:&quot;Thanks to the people who spent some time in the cold to come out and watch the test and hang out for lunch!&quot;His easygoing presence with his now-iconic moustache at the time bridged the gap between the sport's past and its next wave of personable stars. Whether it's having pizza with fans or replying to kids on X, he never saw fandom as transactional.Ryan Blaney's first year with Penske would be a steady beginning for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion. He would go on to win the first-ever Cup race on the hybrid road course at Charlotte Roval and finish 10th in the final standings.But even more, it was the year he reminded fans what NASCAR can feel like at its best.