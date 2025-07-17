"I think there's a too far in everything": When Clint Bowyer slammed Carl Edwards' NASCAR retaliation that sent Brad Keselowski airborne

In March 2010, at the Kobalt Tools 500 in Atlanta, just laps away from the finish, Carl Edwards deliberately spun Brad Keselowski during an on-track confrontation. The move launched Keselowski's Ford into the wall, where it was briefly airborne before crashing back down, drawing criticism from fellow racer Clint Bowyer.

That collision prompted one of the most talked-about driver rivalries of the era and landed Edwards on NASCAR probation. At the tail end of the race, Edwards, still shaking off damage from an earlier incident, returned with intent. NASCAR president Mike Helton described the moment as unacceptable, but not beyond the new 'boys, have at it' driving range, NASCAR announced earlier in January 2010.

NASCAR's penalty was a three-race probation for Carl Edwards, intended as a balance between letting drivers settle scores and enforcing safety. Brad Keselowski, for his part, accepted the ruling. He said (via The Associated Press' Jenna Fryer):

"They're not in an enviable position when it comes to these matters, but they do an outstanding job,"

But not everyone agreed with NASCAR's leniency. Clint Bowyer reflected on the incident during a tire test in Darlington. He said:

"I think there's a too far in everything and that was too far. Bottom line. Simple as that. That was a pretty scary incident that could've been a lot worse"

While acknowledging the desire for on-track freedom, Bowyer felt clear limits were crossed. Helton agreed that action was necessary, even within NASCAR's relaxed approach.

"The clear message, I think, we sent in January was that we were willing to put more responsibility in the hands of the driver. But, there is a line you can cross and we'll step in to maintain law and order when we think that line's crossed," Helton said.

Ultimately, Edwards avoided suspension but was reminded of the fine line between sanctioned self-policing and outright recklessness by NASCAR.

Talladega's 2009 Aaron's 499: The origins of the Carl Edwards-Brad Keselowski rivalry

NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards' 99 car after a crash in the 2009 Aaron's 499. Source: Imagn

The seeds of a rivalry between Edwards and Keselowski were sown at the 2009 Aaron's 499 at Talladega, one year before the Atlanta retaliation. Carl Edwards made contact with Brad Keselowski in the final corner, turning himself sideways. His car then collided with Ryan Newman at full speed, flipping airborne and falling into the fence, spraying debris into the crowd.

Medical director Dr. Bobby Lewis reported seven fans treated, two airlifted, though none suffered life-threatening injuries. Edwards discussed the wreck, saying (via ESPN):

"NASCAR puts us in this box and will race this way until they kill somebody. Then they'll change it. We're very lucky nobody got hurt today."

While Keselowski observed:

"I don't want to wreck anyone, but to say a no-contact sport is fun, I don't buy that. These guys want to see contact just as much as I want to give it and take it."

Carl Edwards would run across the finish line after getting out of his car, as Keselowski won his first crown jewel race.

