How rich is Clint Bowyer? Exploring the NASCAR driver’s net worth and more

Clint Bowyer, the retired NASCAR stock car racing driver, is regarded as one of motorsport's greatest drivers. The veteran now works as an analyst for FOX NASCAR.

Born to Chris and Jana Bowyer, Bowyer began his professional racing career on two wheels at the age of five. In his eight years dedicated to Motocross, the Kansas-based racer amassed over 200 wins and several championships. When he turned 17, Bowyer switched to stock car racing and never looked back after that. He became a pro after racing in three different categories of NASCAR.

In a career spanning over 16 years in motorsport, Bowyer has 21 wins (10 Cup Series, 8 Xfinity Series, and 3 Truck Series) accredited to his name, along with 352 top-10 finishes and 15 pole positions. He was crowned champion in the 2008 NASCAR Nationwide Series and has won three All-Star races (2014, 2015, and 2017). The #15 Toyota Camry that Bowyer drove in the Cup Series is what most people associated with him throughout his racing career.

Bowyer, the legendary NASCAR driver, has a net worth of about $40 million. Bowyer married his then-girlfriend, Lorra, in 2014 and has two children, Cash Aaron (born 2014) and Presley Elizabeth (born 2016). Bowyer owns a house in Mocksville, North Carolina. While his racing credentials are well documented, he is also known for his charity work, especially for the Emporia Community Foundation. He once raised close to $160,000 through a charity golf event.

Clint Bowyer is set to make a comeback at Nashville Superspeedway

Having retired from NASCAR in 2020, Clint Bowyer is now all set to make a comeback. He will be seen behind the wheel of the #7 Chevrolet truck in the upcoming Rackley Roofing 200 race at Nashville Superspeedway. The team from Spire Motorsports recently made the announcement.

The team is currently in fifth place in the Truck Series, with two victories, five top-5s, and seven top-10 finishes. Kyle Busch was responsible for the team's two wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, respectively. Apart from Busch, Corey LaJoie and Connor Zilisch have also driven the #7 Chevrolet truck this season, under the guidance of veteran crew chief Brian Pattie.

Here's what Bowyer had to say about his impending comeback: (Via motorsport.com)

“I’ve always raced well there. What’s important is the opportunity to get back together and work with Brian Pattie. I had so much fun racing with him during the MWR days. We about won a championship together.”

The Kansas-based racer will be the seventh driver to drive the race truck this season. The 44-year-old retired driver has three appearances in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series in 2023 in addition to the race that is scheduled to take place in Nashville.