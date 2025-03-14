"I’ve been prepping my whole life for something like this": When Leah Pruett made her feelings known on Tony Stewart joining NHRA

In 2021, Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett were in love and about to get married. However, what came alongside was enjoyed by both, especially by Pruett, who acknowledged that she was "prepping" for something like this for her whole life. But what was it? It was Tony Stewart's involvement and her Top Fuel ride in NHRA.

Stewart and Pruett met each other before the COVID-19 pandemic and dated throughout the quarantine. Once the pandemic was over, racing began, and so did their on-track dates. The couple then began to spend more time with the NHRA and, of course, with each other.

As a result, the renowned NASCAR man agreed to be a part of the NHRA for the 2022 season. He added a Top Fuel entry for Pruett and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan. And this was something Stewart's would-be wife, Leah Pruett, welcomed and enjoyed wholeheartedly.

“It’s a very unique opportunity to control my own destiny with my almost-husband in a sport I’m absolutely passionate about,” Pruett told The Associated Press. “That’s an experience and opportunity that nobody would pass up, and I feel like I’ve been prepping my whole life for something like this — to apply all of my talents to something grand in partnership and alongside somebody sharing the same goals.”

Before entering the 2022 season with Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan raced for Don Schumacher Racing. Amidst Stewart, Pruett, and Hagan's announcement, Don Schumacher Racing also announced the return of Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher to the team.

Currently, Tony Stewart is racing in place of his wife, Leah Pruett, for his team, Tony Stewart Racing, in the Top Fuel category. Pruett was away from the racetrack last year after taking a break from the sport to start a family with the former NASCAR man.

Leah Pruett revealed when she might return to racing after a long break

NHRA funny car driver Matt Hagan (left), top fuel driver Leah Pruett (center), and Tony Stewart pose for a portrait prior to the Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park - Source: Imagn

In a recent interview, Leah Pruett touched upon her return to the National Hot Rod Association racing after she took a long break last year to focus on family.

"I don't know if I have an answer to that question, but there is not a strategy any, any means," Pruett said, speaking about her plans with the team. "This is the first day of the first race, and my first season with the child and I think from the strategic viewpoint, we had conversations at the end of last year about me getting back in the car, and I just have to be very truthful not think that I do a job for God and for our fans, be engaging with the team like I love to be and also be a mom."

"Even though there's not a strategy for it, but my heart says that I'll be back in a race car. I don't know which one it will be or what category, class or what year, but it will be there because I'm so involved with the team specifically in the Top Fuel," she added.

Tony Stewart, a three-time Cup Series champion and an IndyCar champion, married Leah Pruett in 2021. This has come a couple of years after they met before the COVID-19 pandemic. They have a son together named Dominic James.

