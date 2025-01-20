"I watched goals fail miserably": Frankie Muniz's wife Paige reflects on recent life struggles 

Frankie Muniz's wife Paige has taken to Instagram to share some of the life struggles she has combated lately, with her followers. The Reaume Brothers Racing driver's spouse shared a video showcasing moments with her son Mauz Mosley Muniz wherein she is playing with him and nursing him back to health.

The video also features Paige having a few moments to herself, one of which shows her dancing by herself in a sweatshirt that reads "Anti Social Moms Club". She says she is exhausted in her lengthy caption sharing a "life lately" update.

"I watched goals fail miserably. I watched other goals far exceed my expectations," Frankie Muniz's wife wrote.

Paige shared that she played doctor and that her son was sick "85% of the last two months". She added that she went to a dirty gym quite a few times, helped friends with varied things all over the country, and opened the door to her office only to close it again. The caption mentioned that she picked up her typewriter and began writing randomly, stating:

"It was an extraordinary feeling to do something for me in the midst of all the hectic stuff… Annnd that, is where I leave you."

As netizens acknowledged the emotion of the reel, Muniz also took to the comment section.

"My babes," Frankie Muniz wrote.

Paige actively shares her thoughts and parenting moments via Instagram. A recent instance showcased the 39-year-old racer's wife deconstructing her son's soft toy.

Frankie Muniz's wife often shares playful accounts of parenting

Featuring her and Frankie Muniz's 3-year-old son Mauz sitting in front of her, the NASCAR driver's wife Paige captioned an Instagram video last month:

"Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?”

In another IG update, Paige shared playful banter between her and Mauz. In the video, the 3-year-old was seen making a peace sign, while she mentioned that Mauz was helping her choose a dress for Barrett Jackson's auction night in Scottsdale.

“Moe wanted to go walk around and get snacks…so he’s going to help me find a dress for the festivities to kick off Barrett Jackson next wee,” Frankie Muniz's wife wrote.

Paige and Muniz met in February 2016 during the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational in Indio, California. At the time, the Reaume Brothers Racing driver's wife worked as a golf presenter and was covering the charity game when she met her now-husband. The couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot on February 20, 2020. They welcomed their son Mauz in March 2021.

Frankie Muniz is set to become a full-time driver of the No. 33 F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 2025 season.

