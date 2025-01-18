Frankie Muniz’s wife reveals F1 royalty Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo as her first picture in ‘favorites’ album

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently participated in an Instagram trend and shared an image from her 'favorites' album. The shared image was from an iconic Formula One event when Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo shared the podium.

Mr. and Mrs. Muniz have been together since 2016. Their paths crossed when Frankie was venturing into his stock car racing career. After two years of dating, they got engaged in 2018. The couple tied the knot nearly two years later on February 20, 2020, and were blessed with their first child, Mauz Mosley, in 2021.

In her recent Instagram story, Frankie Muniz's wife shared an image from supposedly the 2018 Monaco GP, when Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, and Sebastian Vettel shared the podium. The trio was seen celebrating the podium finish with champagne, and the caption read:

Trending

"No cheating! Show the first photo that made into your "FAVOURITE's" album."

Paige Muniz shared an iconic moment from the 2018 Monaco GP (Source: @pogmuniz via Instagram)

The Monaco GP was held on Sunday, May 27, 2018, and former Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo won the race, securing 25 points. Followed by Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel in second and Mercedes driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton in third with 15 points.

"I don't think I'm supposed to be here": Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares her existential crisis with fans

On January 14, 2025, NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, took to her Instagram and opened up about her existential crisis. She uploaded a video on her story where she was asked if she was an alien.

Paige shared a series of stories on her account where she reminisced about how things started to look different as she grew up.

"Is it just me, or like does everyone look different?" asked Muniz. "It's like everybody is getting plastic surgery or something? Also, when I was a kid, the Fruit of the Loom logo had a cornucopia. I know it did, and it was Berenstein Bears, and now it's The Berenstain Bears?"

"And I don't think I'm supposed to be here. I think I might be the alien, because no one else remembers this sh**, and it's like very vivid in my head. I don't think I'm supposed to be, I don't think I'm supposed to be here, guys. Is that possible?," she added.

Frankie Muniz's wife also posted a video in the follow-up story where she concluded that she was "kidding" about the whole scenario.

"I was just kidding, I was just kidding. Fruit of the Loom definitely never had a cornucopia," she added.

Expand Tweet

Paige Muniz worked as a professional model before she met Frankie Muniz in 2016. She won the Classic Kumite title in 2013 and earned herself quite a name in the modeling industry. Later, she transitioned into sports and became a sports representative for the golf network. Additionally, she co-owns a store, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback