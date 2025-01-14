"I don't think I'm supposed to be here": Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares her bizarre existential dilemma with her followers

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently took to her official Instagram account to share her existential crisis. Mrs. Muniz shared a video on her Instagram story, where she questioned if she was an alien.

Paige Muniz shared two back-to-back stories on Instagram where she recalled how things started to look different as she grew up. She also pointed out how everyone looked different and connected their differences with those of plastic surgery.

"Is it just me, or like does everyone look different?" asked Muniz. "It's like everybody is getting plastic surgery or something? Also, when I was a kid, the Fruit of the Loom logo had a cornucopia. I know it did, and it was Berenstein Bears, and now it's The Berenstain Bears?"

Trending

"And I don't think I'm supposed to be here. I think I might be the alien, because no one else remembers this sh**, and it's like very vivid in my head. I don't think I'm supposed to be, I don't think I'm supposed to be here, guys. Is that possible?," she added.

Expand Tweet

Following this, she added another video, where she revealed that she was "kidding."

"I was just kidding, I was just kidding. Fruit of the Loom definitely never had a cornucopia," she added.

An actor as well as professional stock car driver, Frankie Muniz started dating model and actress Paige Muniz (formerly Price) in 2016. Muniz found fame after he played the title character in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

He was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for this sitcom. Besides this, Muniz also acted in films such as Big Fat Liar, Deuces Wild, Agent Cody Banks, and Racing Stripes. On the other hand, Paige Price became popular after she won the Miss Classic Kumite title in 2013.

Two years after the couple started dating, they announced their engagement in 2018 and finally married in 2019. They have a son named Mauz Muniz, who was born two years after their marriage in 2021.

Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently shared a playful struggle with parenting

Paige Muniz, Frankie Muniz, and Mauz Muniz attend the Steve Irwin gala - Source: Getty Images

Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige, are parents now. Their only child — Mauz Muniz is currently three years old. As a parent, Mrs. Muniz often takes interesting steps to bring healthy habits to her son, as well as playfully rants about it on social media.

On one such occasion recently, Mrs. Muniz took to her Instagram handle to share a comical account of her struggle as a parent. Here's what she revealed:

"Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?”

Away from family, Frankie Muniz is already a proven actor and made a name for himself in the reel world. He is currently looking to find his footing in the stock car and other racing series.

The 39-year-old had a busy 2024 season where he participated in multiple racing series. He participated in two Xfinity Series races, four Craftsman Truck Series races, and multiple ARCA Menards Series races. In 2023, he participated in multiple ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback