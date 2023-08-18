“I wish we were running next Thursday too”: Ryan Newman didn’t want SRX Racing to end despite clinching the title

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2023 SRX Racing Series at Lucas Oil Speedway, Ryan Newman secured the title with a fourth-place finish, capping off a remarkable season.

As the dust settled, Newman's bittersweet sentiment emerged as he wished the racing action didn't have to end just yet. Speaking exclusively to Michael Massie of Frontstretch, he reflected on his SRX Racing experience.

"It's so great to be a part of this and all the great drivers. All the people that supported, you know from the sponsors to the guys who bust their butts to get the cars ready," Newman said.

The SRX Racing Series had showcased intense competition, pitting 12 cars against each other in six consecutive races. For Ryan Newman, the rigorous schedule was a testament to the skills and endurance of both drivers and crews.

"You're looking at 12 cars that go six races straight, and it's just a tough feat for those guys. I'm just proud to be a part of it," he noted.

The thrill of competing against some of the racing legends added an extra layer of excitement to the series for Newman. He said:

"Racing against guys like Tony (Stewart), Kenny Schrader, Kenny Wallace, Jonathan Davenport. It's just a whole lot of fun."

However, amidst the celebrations of his championship victory, Newman's wish for an extended racing calendar was evident as he stated:

"Its bittersweet. I'm happy that I won, but I wish we were running next Thursday too."

Ryan Newman on Tony Stewart, his race and a possible title defence

SRX Racing founder Tony Stewart challenged Ryan Newman for the championship till the final race. He displayed his determination in the first Heat race, putting plenty of pressure on Newman.

Reflecting on Stewart's performance, the reigning champion acknowledged the challenge he posed.

"He was just very loose. He was sideways in front of me, and I just checked up. Because I knew what I needed to do, keep him in check, and I was able to do that barely," Newman said.

Newman's tactical maneuvering allowed him to ultimately seal the championship in the first Heat race.

Despite his victory, he remained humble about the team's performance. Explaining how he made the most of his restarts and positioning to secure the championship, Newman admitted:

"We really weren't that good."

He detailed the challenges he faced, including an obstructed rearview mirror due to contact with another car, which made navigating the track more demanding. The final race at Lucas Oil Speedway brought the series to a thrilling conclusion, with Jonathan Davenport emerging victorious in his SRX Racing debut.

The future of the SRX Racing Series holds promise. When asked about the possibility of returning to defend his title next year, Ryan Newman's response was succinct:

"I'd love to!"