“I wouldn’t swap”: When Kyle Busch declined to switch to veganism despite a major incentive from NASCAR

In 2018, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was featured in the well-recognized 12-question interview with NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck. During the interaction, Gluck questioned Busch about changing his diet plan for the number one pit stall.During the 2018 Cup Series season, the governing body took an initiative to demonstrate its commitment to promoting health and wellness. Following the same, NASCAR offered the number one pit stall to the driver who was willing to go vegan for a month.Reflecting on the same, stock car racing analyst Jeff Gluck questioned Kyle Busch if he was willing to do it. However, the Richard Childress Racing driver gave an interesting answer (via The 12 Questions Interview Archive):&quot;If it was for more than one week.&quot;Gluck further asked if Busch was willing to do it for only one race, and the Las Vegas native replied:&quot;No. No, no. I haven’t won enough poles in my career that I think that’s mattered — where I’ve ever won a race because I had the No. 1 pit box. So, no, I wouldn’t swap.&quot; Kyle Busch has secured 63 wins, 253 top-five finishes, 389 top-10 finishes, and 33 pole positions in 739 starts in his 22-year stint in the Cup Series. Additionally, Busch clinched 102 wins, 267 top-10 finishes, and 70 pole positions in the Xfinity Series.&quot;Gives you a little bit more diversity&quot;: Kyle Busch got candid about the NASCAR schedule overhaulEarlier in June 2025, ahead of the EchoPark race, former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was interviewed by Frontstretch Media. During the interaction, Busch opened up about his perspective on adding new tracks to the Cup Series schedule.Reflecting on his over two-decade experience, Busch sided with the governing body's idea of adding new tracks and told the media (via FrontStretch on X, 01:30 onwards):&quot;I think the schedule having variation is really cool. I think that's great. I think it gives you a little bit more diversity within your fan base in the areas of the country that you can go races, as long as you can kind of spread it around a little bit, like if you go run Charlotte, Rockingham, Darlington, and North Wilkesboro, all within a two-month span. You're recruiting the same people, right? So, but going to Mexico is obviously new people.&quot;&quot;You know, being able to go back to Chicagoland, maybe, if that's on the table, that would be cool. San Diego would be cool. I know we've picked up some new fans and some different areas of the different trades racetracks that we've gone to, so let's keep it going,&quot; he concluded.Kyle Busch currently ranks 16th in the Cup Series points table with 537 points. He has secured seven top-10 and two top-five finishes in 25 starts this season. However, he is yet to land a win this season to secure his berth in the playoffs.