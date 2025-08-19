  • NASCAR
  • “I wouldn’t swap”: When Kyle Busch declined to switch to veganism despite a major incentive from NASCAR

“I wouldn’t swap”: When Kyle Busch declined to switch to veganism despite a major incentive from NASCAR

By Karan Yadav
Published Aug 19, 2025 04:56 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
When Kyle Busch refused to go vegan for number one pit stall - Source: Imagn

In 2018, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was featured in the well-recognized 12-question interview with NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck. During the interaction, Gluck questioned Busch about changing his diet plan for the number one pit stall.

Ad

During the 2018 Cup Series season, the governing body took an initiative to demonstrate its commitment to promoting health and wellness. Following the same, NASCAR offered the number one pit stall to the driver who was willing to go vegan for a month.

Reflecting on the same, stock car racing analyst Jeff Gluck questioned Kyle Busch if he was willing to do it. However, the Richard Childress Racing driver gave an interesting answer (via The 12 Questions Interview Archive):

Ad
Trending
"If it was for more than one week."

Gluck further asked if Busch was willing to do it for only one race, and the Las Vegas native replied:

"No. No, no. I haven’t won enough poles in my career that I think that’s mattered — where I’ve ever won a race because I had the No. 1 pit box. So, no, I wouldn’t swap."
Ad

Kyle Busch has secured 63 wins, 253 top-five finishes, 389 top-10 finishes, and 33 pole positions in 739 starts in his 22-year stint in the Cup Series. Additionally, Busch clinched 102 wins, 267 top-10 finishes, and 70 pole positions in the Xfinity Series.

"Gives you a little bit more diversity": Kyle Busch got candid about the NASCAR schedule overhaul

Earlier in June 2025, ahead of the EchoPark race, former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was interviewed by Frontstretch Media. During the interaction, Busch opened up about his perspective on adding new tracks to the Cup Series schedule.

Ad

Reflecting on his over two-decade experience, Busch sided with the governing body's idea of adding new tracks and told the media (via FrontStretch on X, 01:30 onwards):

"I think the schedule having variation is really cool. I think that's great. I think it gives you a little bit more diversity within your fan base in the areas of the country that you can go races, as long as you can kind of spread it around a little bit, like if you go run Charlotte, Rockingham, Darlington, and North Wilkesboro, all within a two-month span. You're recruiting the same people, right? So, but going to Mexico is obviously new people."
Ad
"You know, being able to go back to Chicagoland, maybe, if that's on the table, that would be cool. San Diego would be cool. I know we've picked up some new fans and some different areas of the different trades racetracks that we've gone to, so let's keep it going," he concluded.

Kyle Busch currently ranks 16th in the Cup Series points table with 537 points. He has secured seven top-10 and two top-five finishes in 25 starts this season. However, he is yet to land a win this season to secure his berth in the playoffs.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications