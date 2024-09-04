In Photos: John Hunter Nemechek’s wife Taylor makes a fashion statement in mini dress at Darlington track

John Hunter Nemechek’s wife, Taylor, turned heads with a chic pink dress at the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season ender at the Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway. Taylor flaunted a floral-themed mini dress during a pre-game ceremony, which featured a corset bodice and gingham patterns.

Taylor posed alongside John Hunter Nemechek and 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, for a photo op.

In a recent Instagram post, Taylor shared three photos wearing the pink floral dress accompanied by a simple caption, “darlington 💜”. She also posted an IG story revealing the outfit is called the “Brenna Mini Dress” from For Love & Lemons.

While John Hunter Nemechek's wife is often seen wearing long dresses or jeans on Sunday races, she switched it up and made a fashion statement with the mini dress at Darlington. According to Nuuly, a clothing rental platform, the dress is inspired by the sun-soaked days of lemonade stands. It is said to be made from recycled polyester, and spandex.

John Hunter and Taylor Nemechek with Jimmie Johnson at Darlington (Images from @taylornemechek_ on Instagram)

Completing the Darlington look were a pair of slippers, a sunshade, and accessories on the wrists and neck.

John Hunter Nemechek married Taylor in October 2020, with whom he shares two daughters. The two were seen playing pickleball after a tough weekend in the previous race at Daytona, where the 27-year-old driver fell from P4 to P15 on the last lap.

The No. 42 LMC Toyota Camry XSE driver also had a difficult race at Darlington, finishing 25th behind teammate Erik Jones at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.” He started the race in 18th but began to drop below P20 from lap 25.

Chase Briscoe came out on top at Darlington after holding off Kyle Busch in the closing laps, locking him a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Briscoe snapped a 93-race and 73-race winless streak for himself and the Stewart-Haas Racing team, respectively.

Taylor Nemechek is a bona fide fashionista

Taylor Nemechek's fashion statement at the recently-concluded Darlington wasn't the first time she showed off her style.

Last year, on the same track in South Carolina, John Hunter Nemechek's wife, along with their first-born daughter, wore a denim jumpsuit paired with a white t-shirt. At that time, her husband, under Joe Gibbs Racing, was competing in the Xfinity Series and finished 5th.

Aside from stylish clothing, Taylor was also seen rocking chrome nails earlier this year. Posted via an IG story, her nails on the middle and ring fingers were designed with cherry motifs. They were matched with red accents along the edges of the index and pinky fingers.

Taylor Nemechek's chrome nails (Image from @taylornemechek_ on Instagram)

John Hunter Nemechek is signed as a full-time driver with LMC through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, along with Erik Jones, who signed a multi-year contract with the race team last month. As such, fans should see more of Taylor's fashion in the race weekends to come.

The American stock car racing league will return to action at the Quaker State 400, Available at Walmart from Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8 for the first round of the postseason.

