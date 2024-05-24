Inside Kyle Larson's Lavish Lifestyle: A peek into the world of racing champion

Being a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson has firmly established himself as one of the premier drivers in the sport. At 31, the Elk Grove native remains one of the highest-paid drivers in NASCAR.

That wealth, which comes through numerous sponsorship deals and his high-paying salary, means that Kyle Larson, like almost every other top-flight sportsperson, leads a luxurious lifestyle. In this article, we take a look through some of his most valued possessions and lavish hobbies and activities the driver is fond of.

1. Kyle Larson's Arizona Mansion

Larson In 2022, just a year after clinching his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Kyle Larson invested in a stunning mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona, valued at a staggering $5.6 million. The residence spans 6,500 square feet and features state-of-the-art amenities that reflect Larson’s penchant for luxury and comfort.

The mansion boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms, providing ample space for his family. The exterior is just as impressive, with a beautifully landscaped garden, a fountain, an outdoor bar, and a transparent fireplace that adds a touch of modern elegance to the outdoor living space.

2. Motorcoach

Larson’s love for life on the road extends beyond the racetrack. He and his family travel in style, thanks to their luxury motorcoach from Newell Coach Corp. This high-end motorhome ensures that Larson's family can enjoy all the comforts of home while traveling.

The interior is designed with modern aesthetics, featuring one of the company's first bath-and-a-half layouts with a bunk, perfect for long journeys. The exterior sports a unique color palette with shades of light and dark blue, making it a standout on the road.

3. Larson's recent trip to Paris

Larson’s lavish lifestyle isn’t confined to the United States. Recently, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and his family celebrated his daughter Audrey’s sixth birthday with a trip to Paris, the city of lights.

4. Shop Kyle Larson

Expanding his brand beyond the racetrack, Larson has also ventured into the world of merchandise. His line, Shop Kyle Larson, features a wide array of products including t-shirts, caps, toys, replicas, and bags, all emblazoned with his name and racing insignia.

This venture allows fans to show their support while also adding another revenue stream to Larson's growing empire.

5. Golf

Beyond his racing ventures, occasional international trips, and own line of merchandise, Larson is known to be an avid golf enthusiast. The 31-year-old driver can often be spotted swinging his golf club on the course in an arcade.

In conclusion, Kyle Larson exemplifies the luxurious lifestyle of a modern sports champion with his multi-million possessions, business ventures, and extravagant hobbies. Be it on the track or off it, the Hendrick Motorsports champion continues to solidify himself as a standout individual.