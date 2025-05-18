Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 All-Star Race Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 0.625-mile-short historic oval track on Sunday, May 18, as the action at the season’s second exhibition event weekend continues at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

In Friday’s (May 16) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski won the pole to lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 All-Star Race, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 8 pm ET. Christopher Bell, who won the Heat 2 race, will start second alongside Keselowski in the front row.

The weather forecast for Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway predicts mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 84 degrees and a one percent chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: All-Star Open & Race

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' second exhibition event:

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Garage open

7 am ET – 5:30 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour

2 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

10:15 am ET – 10:45 am ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice 1

10:55 am ET – 11:25 am ET: Whelen Modified Tour practice 2

12:45 pm ET – 1:15 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

2 pm ET: Whelen Modified Tour race (150 laps & 93.75 miles)

5:30 pm ET: All-Star Open (100 laps & 62.5 miles)

8 pm ET: All-Star Race (250 laps & 156.25 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, will be broadcast on FS1. The radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 All-Star Race: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

#6 - Brad Keselowski #20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #48 - Alex Bowman #17 - Chris Buescher #21 - Josh Berry #99 - Daniel Suarez #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #3 - Austin Dillon #2 - Austin Cindric #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #51 - Harrison Burton #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin All-Star Open winner All-Star Open runner-up Fan Vote Winner

Watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

