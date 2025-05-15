NASCAR 2025 All-Star Race: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2025 All-Star Race is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 13th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18. The 0.625-mile paved short track will mark the third consecutive All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers who are divided among the All-Star Open and Race will be in action for practice, qualifying, and heat races on Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s main event. The main event will be spread over 250 laps, adding up to 156 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 All-Star Race

Here’s the weather forecast for the NASCAR exhibition event at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Friday, May 16, 2025

All-Star practice and qualifying: High 85°F, Low 63°F, Wind 7 to 2 mph, and a 30% chance of rain

Saturday, May 17, 2025

All-Star Race heat races: High 83°F, Low 63°F, Wind 11 to 14 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Truck Series Window World 250: High 83°F, Low 63°F, Wind 11 to 14 mph, and a 20% chance of rain

Sunday, May 18, 2025

All-Star Open and Race: High 83°F, Low 65°F, wind 3 to 2 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 All-Star Race

The 2025 iteration of the All-Star Race is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

All-Star Open entries:

#4 - Noah Gragson #7 - Justin Haley #10 - Ty Dillon #15 - Cody Ware #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Chad Finchum #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)

All-Star mian event entries

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Harrison Burton (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday from 8 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

