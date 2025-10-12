  • NASCAR
Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 South Point 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:38 GMT
AUTO: OCT 20 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12, as the action will continue at the 1.5-mile-long track this weekend.

On Saturday, October 11, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Denny Hamlin won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 South Point 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Hamlin’s teammate Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the South Point 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: South Point 400

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Las Vegas playoff race:

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Garage open

2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

5:30 p.m. ET: South Point 400 (267 laps & 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 South Point 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #48 - Alex Bowman
  13. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #60 - Ryan Preece
  17. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  18. #71 - Michael McDowell
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #3 - Austin Dillon
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #7 - Justin Haley
  28. #4 - Noah Gragson
  29. #21 - Josh Berry
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #8 - Kyle Busch
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  35. #10 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #44 - J.J. Yeley
  38. #78 - Katherine Legge

Joey Logano won the South Point 400 last season ahead of Christopher Bell and Daniel Saurez.

