Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 South Point 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to compete at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12, as the action will continue at the 1.5-mile-long track this weekend.On Saturday, October 11, in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Denny Hamlin won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 South Point 400, scheduled to begin on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Hamlin’s teammate Chase Briscoe will start alongside him.The weather forecast for Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway predicts sunny with a high temperature of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the South Point 400.Is there a NASCAR race today?Race: South Point 400Track: Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayNASCAR 2025 Sunday’s schedule at Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayBelow is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 2025 Las Vegas playoff race:Sunday, October 12, 2025Garage open2:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack Activity5:30 p.m. ET: South Point 400 (267 laps &amp; 400.5 miles)Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and USA Network. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.2025 South Point 400: Starting OrderBelow is the starting order for the 2025 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:#11 - Denny Hamlin#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#9 - Chase Elliott#24 - William Byron#5 - Kyle Larson#23 - Bubba Wallace#45 - Tyler Reddick#22 - Joey Logano#54 - Ty Gibbs#17 - Chris Buescher#48 - Alex Bowman#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#12 - Ryan Blaney#1 - Ross Chastain#60 - Ryan Preece#99 - Daniel Suarez#71 - Michael McDowell#43 - Erik Jones#16 - A.J. Allmendinger#41 - Cole Custer#77 - Carson Hocevar#38 - Zane Smith#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#3 - Austin Dillon#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#7 - Justin Haley#4 - Noah Gragson#21 - Josh Berry#34 - Todd Gilliland#2 - Austin Cindric#8 - Kyle Busch#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#6 - Brad Keselowski#10 - Ty Dillon#51 - Cody Ware#44 - J.J. Yeley#78 - Katherine LeggeJoey Logano won the South Point 400 last season ahead of Christopher Bell and Daniel Saurez.