NASCAR 2025 South Point 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 South Point 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 33rd stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval on October 12. This year's edition at the 1.5-mile-long track will mark the eighth annual South Point 400.Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on October 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, respectively, before Sunday’s evening race. The main event will be spread over 267 laps in Las Vegas, Nevada, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 South Point 400Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval, as per The Daily Down Force:Saturday, October 11, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 82°F, Low 80°F, Wind 11 mph, and 20% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302: High 82°F, Low 80°F, Wind 11 mph, and 20% chance of rain.Sunday, October 12, 2025South Point 400: High 78°F, Low 75°F, Wind 6 mph, and 5% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Las Vegas playoff raceThe 2025 South Point 400 iteration is set to see 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the seventh race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - J. J. Yeley (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez