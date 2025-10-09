  • NASCAR
  • South Point 400
  • NASCAR 2025 South Point 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 South Point 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: South Point 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 South Point 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 33rd stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval on October 12. This year's edition at the 1.5-mile-long track will mark the eighth annual South Point 400.

Ad

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on October 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, respectively, before Sunday’s evening race. The main event will be spread over 267 laps in Las Vegas, Nevada, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 South Point 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval, as per The Daily Down Force:

Ad
Trending

Saturday, October 11, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 82°F, Low 80°F, Wind 11 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302: High 82°F, Low 80°F, Wind 11 mph, and 20% chance of rain.

Sunday, October 12, 2025

South Point 400: High 78°F, Low 75°F, Wind 6 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Las Vegas playoff race

The 2025 South Point 400 iteration is set to see 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the seventh race of the playoffs:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #78 - Katherine Legge
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications