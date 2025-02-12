"It's the right place for me": When Kasey Kahne pledged his future to Rick Hendrick's NASCAR team

In November 2014, Kasey Kahne signed a three-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. Citing the extension, Kahne revealed that Rick Hendrick-owned team was "the right place" for him in the stock car racing series.

Kahne arrived at Hendrick Motorsports in 2012 after the Red Bull Racing Team defunct at the end of 2011. He raced for three years, from 2012 to 2014, before signing another three-year deal. According to that agreement, Kahne was set to remain at HMS until the end of 2017.

"I've found a home at Hendrick Motorsports," Kahne said. "We have incredible people and partners supporting us, and I couldn't be more excited about the direction we're headed as a team and a company. It's the right place for me, and I'm looking forward to being here for a long time."

Kahne secured five race wins for HMS from 2012 to 2014. However, his second stint for Rick Hendrick's team did not turn out to be hugely successful as he finished the 2015 and 2016 seasons without a victory.

Kahne left Hendrick Motorsports at the end of 2017 and signed up with Leavine Family Racing for 2018, where he replaced Michael McDowell. William Byron replaced Kahne at HMS that season. Kahne raced for LFR for a year before retiring from full-time racing at the end of that season.

Altogether, the 44-year-old participated in 529 races in over 15 years, where he racked up 18 wins, 27 poles, and 176 Top 10s. Kahne also participated in Xfinity Series and Truck Series races, with 215 and six race appearances, respectively.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick lauded Kasey Kahne amid contract extension

Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, opened up about Kasey Kahne and his contract extension in 2014, where he lauded the latter's professionalism and hard-working nature.

Calling Kahne a "terrific young man," here's what Mr. Hendrick said about Kahne:

"It's extremely gratifying to work with a driver like Kasey. I think the world of him both as a driver with championship-level talent and an overall terrific young man. Our whole organization has a great deal of respect for how hard he works, the professionalism he displays with our partners and the way he carries himself every day. We're committed to winning races and competing for titles with him for many years to come."

Kasey Kahne (5) Hendrick Motorsports Great Clips Chevrolet SS during the Bojangles Southern 500 on September 3, 2017, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kasey Kahne is set to enter NASCAR again as he will make his Xfinity Series return in 2025. He will race for Richard Childress Racing's #33 entry at the upcoming Xfinity Series race at the Rockingham Speedway.

