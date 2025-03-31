Jeff Gordon's NASCAR legacy in 5 defining races

Jeff Gordon is one of the most revered racers in NASCAR history. In addition to winning four championships in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001, Gordon has 93 Cup Series wins to his name. He was the first driver to break the traditional notion of the Southern fanbase and represented a new era for NASCAR.

Ad

Unlike his predecessors, Gordon was not from the southeastern states where NASCAR has its roots. He was raised in California and had a background in open-wheel and dirt-track racing. His 'rainbow warrior' paint scheme during his initial years in the 1990s also set him apart, as he won 4 titles in seven years donning the iconic design.

Jeff Gordon during the Dura Lube 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on Nov 2, 1997 - Source: Imagn

Here are five races that have shaped his legacy as one of NASCAR's most celebrated icons:

Ad

Trending

#1 Coca-Cola 600, 1994

Jeff Gordon after winning the Coca-Cola 600 on May 29, 1994, in Concord, North Carolina - Source: Getty

Jeff Gordon tasted his first Cup Series victory in his second full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports. Then, 22-year-old Gordon drove the #24 Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway in what was a test of his endurance for 400 laps. The young star held off the likes of Rusty Wallace and Geoff Bodine in the final stretch of the race to win the Coca-Cola 600. His teary-eyed celebration at the end of the race caught the attention of the fans and marked the beginning of his dominance.

Ad

#2 Daytona 500, 1997

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gordon won his first Daytona 500 in his fifth attempt and became the youngest winner on the track at the time. Despite winning the Winston Cup Series twice, the Daytona win eluded him. But on Feb 16, 1997, he led 40 laps to finish the race ahead of his HMS teammates, Terry Labonte and Ricky Craven. Gordon capitalized on Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s late-race crash and held off Bill Elliott after the restart for the last six laps to win the first of his three Daytona victories.

Ad

#3 Brickyard 400, 1998

Jeff Gordon celebrates winning a million dollars in the NASCAR Brickyard 400. Source: Getty

Gordon remains the most successful racer in the Crown Jewel at Indianapolis, winning a record five times, along with seven top-five finishes in his 23 starts. He led a race high 98 laps on the superspeedway in 1998 and held off a tough challenge from title contender Mark Martin in the final laps. This win was among his run of 13 victories on his way to his third title with a 364-point lead on Martin.

Ad

#4 Talladega Superspeedway, 2007

Jeff Gordon poses after winning the 2007 Aaron's 499 at Talladega Superspeedway.- Source: Imagn

Jeff Gordon secured his fifth win at Talladega in what was an excellent season for #24 DuPont Chevrolet driver. He was 74 points ahead of Jeff Butron on the championship table as he started the race in his fifth pole of the season, coming off a win in his previous race at Phoenix. He started in pole position but dropped off to 25th after a bad restart following a caution on Lap 135.

Ad

However, a late race caution with seven laps to go saw the #24 HMS driver beat the traffic to lead the race. Gordon won the race under a green-white-checkered finish after leading a race-high 71 laps. With this win, he passed Earnhardt Sr.'s 76-win mark as unhappy fans threw cans at him at the finish line.

#5 Martinsville Speedway, 2015

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gordon found a Championship 4 spot in his final full-time season in the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series after an emotional win at the 2015 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500. He began the race in the third row as Team Penske drivers, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, led a combined 350 out of the 500 laps at the short track.

Gordon, who had not won in his previous 39 races, took advantage as Matt Kenseth wrecked Logano on Lap 353. He raced past A.J. Allmendinger and then held off Jamie McMurray for the final two laps to get his ninth win at Martinsville Speedway. He went past the finish line as the crowd roared for Gordon in what was his final Cup Series victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback