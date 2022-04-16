"I’m certainly going to go play around with the car when we get it" - Jeff Gordon wants to be a part of racing in 24 Hours of Le Mans

Next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans has aroused Jeff Gordon's attention. Hendrick Motorsports will have the opportunity to take over a specially customized Camaro.

However, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman held off on proclaiming himself ready to return to racing for the first time since winning the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

In an interview, Gordon stated:

“And so this program is something that would be exciting to go to Le Mans. I want to be a part of it. We are a part of it with Hendrick, but I just don’t know if I’ll be able to get behind the wheel and drive it in that race. I’m certainly going to go play around with the car when we get it. Play around with the simulator and see if it’s something that’s realistic.”

Jeff Gordon also added that there's still a lot to do before drivers are picked. They must receive formal authorization from the race organizer and finalize the car's specifications. The car is likely to sport a hybrid engine, as well as other significant changes such as work lights, durable brakes, and more.

Jeff Gordon's invitation to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans is too good to pass up

The availability of Gordon, a four-time Champions Cup winner with a highly marketable personality, is somewhere on that list of unknowns.

Gordon still participates in Hendrick’s "Track Attack" program, which brings older, modified Cup cars to club tracks on a regular basis such as the Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California. But, like Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Xfinity series at Martinsville Speedway last week, he stated that he was unlikely to attempt NASCAR.

In his statement, Gordon stated:

“I don’t want to say never. I just have a lot of respect for the competitors, for the effort it takes to build a car and create a team there. I want to make sure whatever that effort is, that my efforts pay off, to be able to have fun and be successful. I just don’t see where I have the time to do that these days.”

Veteran driver Kyle Larson's adaptability fits well and Chase Elliott would be an ideal choice for the competition. Corvette driver Jordan Taylor would also be an option with experience in Le Mans.

