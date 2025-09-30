Kevin Harvick picks JGR’s driver as favorite to win the 2025 NASCAR Cup Charlotte Roval race

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the sixth race of the playoffs, Kevin Harvick has shared his insights and predictions for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400, which is set to take place this weekend. He picked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to win Sunday’s (October 5) Hollywood Casino 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

On the latest episode of his ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’ podcast, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion and his co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, dropped their winner’s prediction for the elimination race of the Round of 12 at Charlotte’s 2.32-mile road course.

Kevin Harvick picked Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell to win at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He has shown confidence in Bell on the basis of his past performance at Charlotte Roval.

“I'm going to take Bell. He's been solid at the Roval,” Harvick said while picking the driver to win the Charlotte Roval playoff race [58:18].

Harvick’s co-host, Vincie, picked Shane Van Gisbergen to score his fifth win of the season.

“SVG. I'm sure since I'm picking him somehow. He fluke won't win. That would be my luck,” she said.

Meanwhile, co-host Mamba Smith picked Bell’s teammate Chase Briscoe to win this weekend. Smith said while naming his pick:

“I'm gonna go with his teammate Chase Briscoe. I really thought Ty Gibbs lack for a split second, but I think Briscoe”

How has Kevin Harvick’s top pick performed at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval?

Kevin Harvick’s pick, Christopher Bell, has had an impressive record at Charlotte’s 2.32-mile-long road course. He has earned a win, two top-five, and three top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 10 in five starts at Roval. He will look to repeat his 2022 heroics again this weekend.

After 31 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the #20 JGR Toyota driver has managed to score four wins, 11 top-five, and 18 top-10 finishes, and led 282 laps with an average finish of 11.9. He’s currently ranked third in the Cup Series playoff points table with a 44-point cushion above the elimination line.

It will be interesting to see how Harvick and his co-hosts' predicted winners fare at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Watch the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET. The radio coverage for the Charlotte Roval playoff race will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

