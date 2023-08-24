Last 7 NASCAR winners at the Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona 500 is a prestigious annual NASCAR Cup Series race held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Widely regarded as the "Great American Race," it is one of the most iconic and anticipated events in American motorsports.

The Daytona 500 serves as the opening race of the NASCAR season, typically taking place on the Sunday of President's Day weekend.

Known for its rich history, high-speed racing, and dramatic finishes, the Daytona 500 attracts both avid motorsports fans and casual viewers alike. The race's unique format, with 200 laps covering a total of 500 miles, demands skill, strategy, and teamwork from the drivers and their crews.

Its winner not only claims a significant victory but also earns a place in the annals of racing history.

A Glimpse into History: The Previous 7 Winners of NASCAR Races at Daytona

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. secured an unforgettable victory at the prestigious Daytona 500.

The annual NASCAR Cup Series race, held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, is known for its high-speed excitement and dramatic finishes, and Stenhouse's triumph in 2023 added a memorable chapter to its history.

Austin Cindric emerged victorious at the Daytona 500 in 2022 etching his name in NASCAR history.

The young driver's triumph marked a significant milestone in his burgeoning career, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the track.

In an astonishing turn of events at the 2021 Daytona 500, Michael McDowell, a name not often associated with NASCAR's spotlight, emerged as the victor, etching his name into the annals of racing history.

McDowell's triumph on that fateful day was a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that define the sport. Racing for Front Row Motorsports, McDowell's victory was a culmination of skill, strategy, and a dash of luck.

#4 Denny Hamlin (2020)

Denny Hamlin emerged as the triumphant victor of the 2020 Daytona 500. This was his 2nd consecutive win at Daytona. The iconic race, held at the Daytona International Speedway, saw Hamlin secure his place in history with a remarkable performance.

Hamlin's win was not only a testament to his driving prowess but also a tribute to his ability to strategize and adapt.

#5 Denny Hamlin (2019)

Denny Hamlin's victory in the 61st edition of the Daytona 500 was no ordinary feat. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver showcased his prowess on the hallowed grounds of the Daytona International Speedway, securing a great triumph in the Great American Race.

Hamlin's ability to adapt and excel under changing conditions was a testament to his experience and talent.

Austin Dillon emerged victorious in the 60th running of the Daytona 500, held in 2018 at the renowned Daytona International Speedway. Dillon's path to victory was not without its challenges.

As the race reached its climax, a dramatic sequence of events unfolded during a late-race caution. In a daring move, Dillon chose to stay out on worn tires while others pitted, placing him in a strategic position for the final dash to the finish line.

Kurt Busch secured a memorable victory, adding another highlight to his illustrious NASCAR career at Daytona 500 2017. Behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing, Busch demonstrated remarkable skill throughout the event.

The race was characterized by its high-speed drafting and unpredictable wrecks, but Busch managed to avoid major incidents that took out several frontrunners.