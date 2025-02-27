"Matt Kenseth has always been that guy": When Tony Stewart gave an unexpected take on his longtime NASCAR rival

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart sat for an interview with SB Nation in 2012, back when the four-time Cup Series champion was still racing. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver gave his take on long-time rival and fellow driver, Matt Kenseth.

Tony Stewart was asked to name a 'clean driver' who he enjoys racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Unlike the open-wheel racing scene, bump draft, side drafting, and making contact are frequent occurrences in stock racing, hence naming a clean racing driver isn't exactly an easy job.

Nonetheless, Stewart revealed that it was Matt Kenseth. The 53-year-old said,

“Believe it or not, contrary to what happened earlier in the year, Matt Kenseth has always been that guy.”

The interviewer couldn't believe the answer given by the Stewart-Haas Racing driver as Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart came together at the 2012 race at the Bristol Motor Speedway, which was just a couple of weeks before the interview.

Stewart took the high line into the corner and was collected by Kenseth on his inside when the two came together. The SHR driver spun around while Matt continued. The next time Matt Kenseth came around, Tony was already outside his car and threw his helmet at the No.17 Roush Fenway Racing car.

Regardless, Stewart had put the accident in the past while answering the question and he explained the reason behind the same.

“Over the course of 14 years, he's probably the one guy we've had the least amount of problems with, in all reality. When something happens with Matt and I, it becomes a pretty big deal, obviously. But Matt is really that guy you just don't have a lot of problems with, and he always races you with respect.”

Matt Kenseth won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2003 and raced alongside Tony Stewart in the Cup Series championship for over 16 years. Kenseth currently works as a competition advisor for the Legacy Motor Club.

Tony Stewart shares update as he prepares for 2025 NHRA season

Tony Stewart retired from NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2016 season. However, the 53-year-old continued his presence in the paddock as he was the co-owner of the Stewart-Haas Racing team. SHR was dissolved after the 2024 season following the growing costs and financial struggles, with Stewart's charters set up for sale.

Nonetheless, Stewart continued his passion for Motorsports with Drag Racing and participated in the NHRA along with owning the TSR team. The American will be racing in the Top Fuel Dragster category at the 2025 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gator Nationals from March 6-9.

Tony uploaded an X (formerly Twitter) post on February 27 regarding the same as he prepared for the race:

“14 Days until the 2025 NHRA season fires up! See you in Gainesville”

Tony Stewart recently collaborated with YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, who also made his NASCAR debut at the 2025 Daytona 500.

