NASCAR legend Tony Stewart teases mega collab with YouTube superstar Cleetus McFarland

Tony Stewart has teamed up with YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland for an exciting new collaboration. The NASCAR icon shared a video on social media, teasing his appearance in McFarland’s latest high-energy automotive challenge.

In McFarland’s latest video, Stewart joins the adrenaline-fueled "Hard Park the Spark" challenge. The goal is to park a car at high speed in a tight space. McFarland kicks things off, maneuvering his car with sharp drifts before handing the wheel to Stewart.

The video was uploaded on Stewart’s official X account. The clip features McFarland inviting Stewart to take a “celebrity shot” in a parking lot drift challenge. Stewart captioned the post,

"Stopped by to pick up a package and ended up sending it with Cleetus 🇺🇸 🦅 🚀 Head to his YouTube Channel and see what we got into 😎 @TSRnitro @garret_1320 #Cleetus #talkedmeintoit #Thatsnotarental #HardParkTheSpark."

The attached video teased a lighthearted exchange between the two NASCAR figures. The video starts with Tony Stewart telling McFarland that he lured him in for the challenge, which then cuts to a clip of the latter entering the car and calling it a piece of cake.

While introducing Stewart on the segment, McFarland also remarks on having him on the show and how it doesn’t get any better than that. A small snippet from their conversation as teased in the clip features,

McFarland- “Celebrity guest today: Tony freaking Stewart!"

McFarland- "Dang, that doesn't get any better than that."

Stewart- "Uh oh. Roll back."

Stewart- "I mean the right rear is in."

McFarland- "Dude, look at that.”

Tony Stewart is a veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver and Hall of Fame inductee. He has recently been in the news for the birth of his son, Dominic, along with his shift from NASCAR to IndyCar.

Racing legends come together for an unmissable conversation hosted by Tony Stewart

Tony Stewart has announced a special episode of Racers Roundtable, featuring some of the biggest names in motorsports. The upcoming episode includes Richard Childress, Ray Evernham, and Steve Kinser. The discussion will focus on their experiences, strategies, and untold stories from their racing careers.

Childress, known for his six championships with Dale Earnhardt, will share insights from his decades in NASCAR. Evernham, the mastermind behind Jeff Gordon’s success, brings his expertise from both crew chief and team owner roles. Kinser, a 20-time World of Outlaws champion, adds his sprint car expertise to the mix.

A teaser of the episode features Kinser recalling his early days, learning to race by coasting down a hill in a go-kart with no motor. The clip also captures a lighthearted exchange between Childress and Evernham, with Evernham joking about selling peanuts if they ever quit racing.

"I would have no idea what I would do tomorrow if we stopped racing today," Childress admits. Evernham quips, "We could go sell some peanuts and some stuff over there. Probably get some good money from peanuts now!"

Stewart, along with co-host Danny Sullivan, will guide the conversation, diving deep into the impact these figures have had on racing. The episode airs Wednesday at 10 PM ET on MAVTV and will be available for streaming on the MAVTV GO app.

