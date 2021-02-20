Michael McDowell reaps rewards for Daytona 500 win, lands primary sponsor for four Cup races

While Michael McDowell may still be soaking up the moment of being a Daytona 500 winner, he is already catching the attention of new sponsors.

McDowell and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will have CarParts.com — an online car parts sales company — serve as their primary sponsor for four NASCAR Cup Series races in the 2021 season.

Apart from that, the brand will also serve as an associate sponsor for the whole season, which wasn't the case last year as the brand only sponsored a total of six races.

The races at Watkins Glen, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, and the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are the four races Michael McDowell will have CarParts.com as primary sponsor.

It's no surprise that the Daytona 500 win is a big boost to the fortunes of Michael McDowell and FRM.

"They were with us, and we knew that, but we had to get them back on the car," McDowell said. "So it’s great to see them step up and do that."

"Winning the Daytona 500 helped I’m sure, but they have been so creative and smart about reaching the NASCAR fan, I think we would have done something," McDowell added.

Michael McDowell's Daytona 500 win was his first-ever Cup Series win.

How can Michael McDowell, FRM benefit?

Michael McDowell celebrates his maiden Daytona 500 win. Photo: Getty Images

If sources with knowledge of the NASCAR charter system are correct, FRM could collect around $1.6 million over the next three years courtesy of the win, with more than $1 million alone in the next season itself.

It is primarily the Feb. 14 win that got CarParts.com onboard again in a bigger role. CMO Houman Akhavan spoke about reuniting with Michael McDowell.

"As we worked through our 2021 plans, we always look for the best opportunities that will make us stand out above the rest in our space. Michael winning the Daytona 500 and becoming a Daytona 500 champion does that.

"That allows us to market something that is so special for Michael and Front Row Motorsports. We want to continue our story and partnership and help tell that story in a bigger way now," Akhavan added.

Michael McDowell is a NASCAR veteran and a crafty road racer. The fact that the 2021 schedule has seven points-paying road course races only bodes well for him.

While the Daytona 500 win might have been a good start, it has taken a long time to come by. And now that it has come, Michael McDowell wants to make the most of it in terms of wins and raking in more partners for the season.

FRM team owner Bob Jenkins was equally elated and believes the association will be a fruitful for both parties.

"It’s going to help CarParts.com take advantage of what Michael and the team did," Jenkins said. "That’s great for everyone. We’re growing together. ... The Daytona 500 is a big boost for all of us."

