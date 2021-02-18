A marketer's dream team: All of Chase Elliott's 2021 sponsors

Chase Elliott is into his fifth full-time season as a Cup Series driver, and being a champion at NASCAR's highest level has its set of benefits, such as having sponsors rush to adorn your car.

Apart from his success making him an overwhelming favorite for the title again, Elliott has also been able to pick up a significant fan following, just like father Bill, who was voted Driver of the Year a record 16 times.

With that in mind, here's a look at Chase Elliott's list of sponsors for 2021.

Chase Elliott and NAPA Auto Parts

If you guessed 61 laps, you’re correct!@chaseelliott led the field for over 60 laps on road courses during the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/eke5o2T1eL — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) February 16, 2021

The association between Chase Elliott and NAPA Auto Parts dates back to 2014 when Elliott won the Xfinity Series championship with JR Motorsports.

Elliott's move to Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) was not a deterrent as NAPA continued to back him.

And last year, NAPA announced an extension to their sponsorship deals through the 2022 season with Elliott. As per the deal, NAPA will serve as the primary sponsor of Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet for 26 races each season (2021-2022).

LLumar

Before @chaseelliott straps in for the Clash at the @DAYTONA Road Course, watch as the @llumarfilms Chevy came to life! pic.twitter.com/NrdPch7VhC — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) February 9, 2021

Chase Elliott's championship-winning effort in November last year saw LLumar come on board for the 2021 season.

LLumar, a global specialty chemicals company, was the primary sponsor on Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet for the recently concluded Busch Clash non-points race.

Apart from that, LLumar is also set to serve as the primary sponsor for the Circuit of the Americas race scheduled for May 23.

For the other races, LLumar will be serving as a key associate sponsor.

Hooters

Excited to have one of my all time favorite paint schemes back on track this year as well as looking forward to seeing what @Hooters comes up with for the throwback race at @TooToughToTame in May 🤙🏼 https://t.co/1BU0KVu9DM — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 27, 2021

Hooters is an iconic American restaurant brand with a deep history in NASCAR and in 2018 signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

As per the agreement, Hooters has been the primary sponsor of three NASCAR Cup races each season since 2019.

Speaking about the association, HMS owner Rick Hendrick said:

“Hooters is doing a terrific job with its program. With Chase, they’re driving new traffic into their stores and earning the loyalty of those customers by providing a great experience. We’ve enjoyed their collaborative approach and look forward to more opportunities to move the needle for their business.”

While bagging sponsorships is one thing, delivering adequate return on investment is quite another, but not so for Chase Elliott.

Adrenaline Shoc (A Shoc)

Super pumped 💪🏼 to join forces with #AshocEnergy as an Adrenaline Shoc Athlete to drive the #9 #AshocCar



Details: https://t.co/pidqesWD6I pic.twitter.com/iYJH6NY6Qc — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 12, 2021

The latest entrant to the list of sponsors for Chase Elliott is the performance-driven energy drink, Adrenaline Shoc, also known as A Shoc.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Adrenaline Shoc Energy Drinks during January last month.

As per the deal, the brand will serve as the primary sponsor of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet for a total of two races in the 2021 and 2022 Cup seasons.

In 2021, the Atlanta Motor Speedway race in July and the Talladega Superspeedway playoff race in October is when the brand will serve as its primary sponsor. Races for 2022, are, however, still undecided.

Chase Elliott is yet to win a Cup race in Atlanta, so what better way to give back to the Adrenaline Shoc brand than by taking them to victory lane in their very first year of association with HMS?

The idea of having multiple sponsors on board for drivers/teams was started by NASCAR citing issues relating to falling sponsorships within the sport.

This partner system allows multiple sponsors to be able to serve as primary ones for select races on a rotation basis.