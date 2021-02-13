"I'd like to race against my dad, but not in his prime" — Chase Elliott takes fan questions 

Chase Elliott finished fifth in the Daytona Duel 2 Thursday and will now start on Row 6 for the 63rd 500 on Feb 14.

Chase Elliott's streak of four straight road-course wins came to an end in the Busch Clash after a spin-out with Ryan Blaney resulted in Kyle Busch taking the checkered flag.

On Friday, Chase Elliott was part of a Twitter Takeover Session for Goodyear, where he took questions from fans with #AskChaseElliott and answered them via a live video.

Calling all @NASCAR Fans! Don’t forget @ChaseElliott is taking over our Twitter TODAY at 12 pm EST. Make sure to submit any final questions by replying to this tweet using #AskChaseElliott pic.twitter.com/r8CMYF7xJI — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

Here is a compilation of some of the most interesting answers from Chase Elliott during the Q&A with fans.

Chase Elliott takes questions on Twitter

Chase Elliott was fresh from the Daytona Duel race when asked about how he unwinds after a race. The Cup champion revealed that he is still trying to find a good way to unwind after a race.

Chase Elliott replies to @jillmarieee2

#AskChaseElliott: How do you mentally wind down after a race (and get yourself from thinking about what you should have done differently)? pic.twitter.com/mfTMuDuF6K — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

NASCAR drivers spend a good amount of time on simulators while preparing for the season ahead. Chase Elliott mentioned that he had a rather busy offseason where he learned about new cars.

Elliott has also been keenly taking part in various races like the Chili Bowl, Snowball Derby, and Rolex 24 in the lead-up to the 2021 season.

Chase Elliott replies to @ZacharyForeste2

#AskChaseElliott: What have you learned from your very busy off season? pic.twitter.com/hm3ljXDUId — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

The highlight of the takeover session came when Chase Elliott was asked about a driver he would race against from the past. Without hesitation, he mentioned it his father, Bill Elliott, but was wary of taking him on superspeedways.

Bill Elliott, the 1988 Cup Series champion, is a record 16-time winner of the Most Popular Driver Award. He clocked 212.809 mph in his Thunderbird car in Talladega, which still stands as the top official speed in NASCAR history.

Chase Elliott replies to @SamWoodworth1

#AskChaseElliott: If you could race any driver, past or present, one on one at any track, which driver and track would you choose? pic.twitter.com/sRmmpeKAXy — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

Ahead of the start of NASCAR's season, a lot of the news revolves around team sponsors, the car's new paint schemes, and the lid reveal of the driver.

Chase Elliott revealed that he does not have much involvement on the paint scheme side of things but provides feedback on the helmets if needed.

Chase Elliott replies to @sophlovesracin9

#AskChaseElliott: Did you have a part in designing any of you helmets or paint schemes this year? pic.twitter.com/iwYJUuIFZc — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

I’ll see you in Daytona 🤙🏼 https://t.co/yFZvrDBIi8 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 19, 2021

Going back to last year when he lifted the Bill France Cup at the Phoenix Internationa; Raceway, Chase Elliott expressed that the feeling is still sinking in and that he is grateful to the people who have been a part of his journey.

Chase Elliott replies to @PAUGA80

#AskChaseElliott: With all the racing you have done this offseason, has winning the championship totally sank in yet? pic.twitter.com/2jE5poQuOM — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

Chase Elliott replies to @rlkpatriot20

#AskChaseElliott: What is one thing you appreciate most about winning the Championship? pic.twitter.com/N6VqvFrK78 — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

Then, answering a question about how he feels about the patch on his firesuit reading "champion":

Chase Elliott replies to @sophlovesracin9

#AskChaseElliott: What went through your mind the first time you say “champion” on your fire suit? pic.twitter.com/sgiPmax0ga — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

Chase Elliott ended the hour-long session by saying that the Snowball Derby win was special and that it is the pinnacle for Super Late Model racing.

Chase Elliott replies to @charliewh912

#AskChaseElliott: What is your favorite super late model win? pic.twitter.com/E9e2674ibE — Goodyear (@goodyear) February 12, 2021

Chase Elliott has never won the Daytona 500 and come Feb. 14, the Hendrick Motorsports driver wants to change that for the good. He will, however, face stiff competition from three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

