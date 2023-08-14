Mike Rockenfeller apologizes to Chase Elliott for possibly holding him up in final stages of Indianapolis race

Michael McDowell clinched a pivotal victory at Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, besting Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez, and securing a coveted spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. However, the race was not without its share of intense moments and unexpected turns, including a possible setback for Elliott due to a pit lane incident involving Mike Rockenfeller.

For the majority of the event, fans were treated to a thrilling three-way battle for supremacy between McDowell, Elliott, and Suárez. The race witnessed these skilled drivers navigating the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, each jockeying for position.

In a surprising turn of events, Michael McDowell managed to fend off a hard-charging Chase Elliott to emerge victorious. This win secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, further intensifying the competition as the postseason draws near.

The second-place finish for Elliott, while impressive, has positioned him in 19th place in the overall standings, a challenging 62 points behind the playoffs spot.

A pivotal moment that has stirred post-race discussions revolves around the role of Mike Rockenfeller, who took over the reins at Legacy Motor Club after the suspension of Noah Gragson. Rockenfeller's involvement in the race dynamics was marked by a pit lane incident that potentially impacted Elliott's performance during the crucial final stages.

Addressing the incident, Rockenfeller candidly admitted to Matt Weaver on the grid following the race:

"I made a little mistake on pit lane, big time actually, I blew through the lights. We didn't have the best time, but I thought we were decent. I apologize if I cost him maybe a second or so there in the race."

Chase Elliott not "super happy", reveals Mike Rockenfeller

Furthermore, the German revealed that he had engaged in a conversation with Elliott following the race.

"I had a word with Chase, and he was not super happy," Rockenfeller said.

Chase Elliott's response to the incident was intriguing in its own shell. When asked about his interaction with Mike Rockenfeller, the 27-year-old told Matt Weaver:

"It was fun."

Talking about the race, he continued:

"Our Napa Chevy was really good, really good. Just needed just a little bit more and came up a bit short. But congrats to Michael, man. He did a good job. Ran a great race and stayed mistake-free, and that’s what you’ve got to do to win."

With two races to go, eyes will be on Elliott as the Hendrick Motorsports driver will go all guns blazing to secure a spot in the Cup Series playoffs.