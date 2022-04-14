NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Qualifying schedule and timings for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Bristol for the third consecutive short track race of the 2022 season, the Food City Dirt Race.

The dirt race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 17, and the green flag will drop at 7 pm ET. Sunday's race will be contested by 36 drivers over 250 laps on the 0.533-mile-long dirt track.

This race marks the 123rd Cup race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the series’ history. The venue will also be hosting the 2nd race of the event.

NASCAR's shortest track features 22-24 degrees of banking at the turn, and 9 degrees of banking on the straights, causing drivers to face unique challenges on it.

NASCAR conducts qualifying races before every Cup Series event to find the starting grid for Sunday's race. The cars will stand on the grid according to their best finishing time in the qualifying session.

Cup Series qualifying will start at 6 pm ET on Saturday, April 16, followed by the race on Sunday.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

The schedule for Saturday’s qualifying session at Bristol Motor Speedway is as follows:

Saturday, April 16, 2022

04:30 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying (four heat races)

06:00 pm EST: Cup Series Qualifying (four heat races)

Who are the top-5 in the points table after last weekend’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief?

Just like in every Cup Series race, after the completion of the same, drivers are awarded with points that help them qualify for the playoffs. There are a lot of changes happening in the points table after every week's race and this game of musical chairs will continue till the playoffs.

Despite not winning any races or making any top-5s, Chase Elliott tops the points table with 288 points. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney stands 2nd with 285 points, zero wins, and three top-5 finishes after finishing 4th at Martinsville Speedway.

Blaney is followed by last week's winner William Byron with 276 points, Joey Logano with 261 points, and EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner Ross Chastain with 246 points, completing the top 5.

