NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Full weekend schedule for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR is gearing up for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The circus moves on from a cold night race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia to Tennessee, where the lack of rubber build-up would be the least of the driver's concerns.
The only race to be held on a loose surface, Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a unique challenge for Cup Series drivers. The 'World's Fastest Half-Mile,' as it's called, sports a steep 30° banking to keep drivers on their toes.
The inaugural 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Dirt City Food Race was won by Joey Logano in his #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske.
2022 NASCAR Dirt City Food Race full weekend schedule
The complete schedule for the entire weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway is as follows:
Friday, April 15, 2022
03:05 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series First Practice
04:05 pm EST: Cup Series First Practice
05:35 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Final Practice
06:35 pm EST: Cup Series Final Practice
Saturday, April 16, 2022
04:30 pm EST: Camping World Truck Series Qualifying (four heat races)
06:00 pm EST: Cup Series Qualifying (four heat races)
08:00 pm EST: Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt
Post-race: Press Pass
Sunday, April 17, 2022
07:00 pm EST: Food City Dirt Race
Post-race: Press Pass
Chase Elliott is the only Hendrick driver to not have won a race in 2022
Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has gotten himself into a position he wouldn't want to remain in for long.
The Dawsonville, Georgia native is the only one out of three drivers on the team not to have won a race in 2022. However, he tops the driver's standings table, which tells you how consistent he is.
Elliott recently spoke to Times News about his 2022 season so far. He said:
“I feel like there’s been times we’ve had the pace to contend for wins. We just haven’t put a whole race together. We will be good at certain points in the race and not so good at other points. Unfortunately, that doesn’t pay. I think we’re very capable of getting it right, we just get to do it."
Elliott managed a top-ten finish in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 last Saturday. He will be hoping to move up the order this coming weekend.