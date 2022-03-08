"When Mr. H calls a meeting" - NASCAR 2022 Pennzoil 400 winner talks about team boss' instructions

Hendrick Motorsports must be in high spirits after winning two NASCAR Cup Series. Car No. 5 driver Kyle Larson managed to take the top position at Wise Power 400, which was held at Auto Club Speedway.

Car No. 48 driver Alex Bowman managed to acquire the first position at the Pennzoil 400, which was held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Speaking to the media, Alex Bowman explained what happened between the boss and the Hendrick Motorsports drivers, stating that:

“The talk was a big wake-up call, when Mr. H calls a meeting like that, it gets your attention.”

During the conversation, Alex Bowman lauded Kyle Larson for always having clean races, implying that the Pennzoil 400, 2022 event was the same. On Twitter, NASCAR highlighted the clean race they had.

NASCAR @NASCAR



pulls off a stunner! Two-by-two all the way through! @Alex_Bowman pulls off a stunner! Two-by-two all the way through!@Alex_Bowman pulls off a stunner! https://t.co/cMpn73cHT0

Regarding the issue that happened during Wise Power 400, Hendrick Motorsports stated that the rules are clear where the boss will let the drivers race as long as they don’t damage his car. After the meeting, Larson apologized to Elliott.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass posted a statement from Chase Elliott stating that:

"Chase Elliott said the meeting Rick Hendrick called of all the HMS teams was good. On his talk with Larson: "He kind of reiterated everything that he's already said and expressed his apology about the whole deal. And I appreciate that." @NASCARONFOX"

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott said the meeting Rick Hendrick called of all the HMS teams was good. On his talk with Larson: "He kind of reiterated everything that he's already said and expressed his apology about the whole deal. And I appreciate that." @NASCARONFOX Chase Elliott said the meeting Rick Hendrick called of all the HMS teams was good. On his talk with Larson: "He kind of reiterated everything that he's already said and expressed his apology about the whole deal. And I appreciate that." @NASCARONFOX

During Pennzoil 400, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman went wheel-to-wheel in a double-overtime lap. From the restart to the checkered flag, the race was flawless as Bowman won his first race of the season by defeating reigning champion Kyle Larson.

Wrecks that went down during NASCAR Pennzoil 400 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Like most NASCAR races, the event didn't go down without a wreck. This time around, Erik Jones was the unlucky driver, finding himself spinning in the middle of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway tracks.

Bubba Wallace Jr., who was behind, escaped the wreck in a very a majestic way by swerving quickly and taking a long slide before hitting the tracks again.

The Jones incident attracted caution that led to a restart that gave Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and Byron a big boost as they took two tiers instead of four, leaving Kyle Busch struggling and eventually finishing in 4th place.

With Bowman collecting his first win of the season, he now has seven career wins while Kyle Larson maintains his 17 career wins.

With the completion of Pennzoil 400, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, teams are now headed to Arizona's Phoenix Runway for the Rouff Mortgage 500, on the 13th of March 2022.

Edited by Adam Dickson