NASCAR 2025 AdventHealth 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 12th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will mark the 15th annual AdventHealth 400.

Ad

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 10) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 267 laps in Kansas City, Kansas, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles.

Ad

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 AdventHealth 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Kansas Speedway:

Friday, May 9, 2025

ARCA Menards Series: High 76°F, Low 63°F, clear sky, Wind 6 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Saturday, May 10, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 75°F, Low 58°F, clear sky, 5 to 6 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200: High 75°F, Low 58°F, clear sky, 5 to 6 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Ad

Sunday, May 11, 2025

AdventHealth 400: High 79°F, Low 59°F, Mostly clear sky, Wind 6-7 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 AdventHealth 400

The 2025 iteration of the AdventHealth 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Jesse Love (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #67 - Corey Heim (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.