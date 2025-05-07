NASCAR 2025 AdventHealth 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 07, 2025 17:38 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 12th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11. The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track will mark the 15th annual AdventHealth 400.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 10) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 267 laps in Kansas City, Kansas, divided into three stages, adding up to 400.5 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 AdventHealth 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Kansas Speedway:

Friday, May 9, 2025

ARCA Menards Series: High 76°F, Low 63°F, clear sky, Wind 6 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Saturday, May 10, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 75°F, Low 58°F, clear sky, 5 to 6 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200: High 75°F, Low 58°F, clear sky, 5 to 6 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Sunday, May 11, 2025

AdventHealth 400: High 79°F, Low 59°F, Mostly clear sky, Wind 6-7 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 AdventHealth 400

The 2025 iteration of the AdventHealth 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
