NASCAR 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Dover, Delaware, for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 this weekend. This race comes after the Sonoma race, which was won by Shane van Gisbergen.

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the season’s 21st NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, July 20, at the Dover Motor Speedway. The 400-mile Dover event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN.

The Dover Cup event will be contested over 400 laps at the one-mile-long concrete oval track. Sunday's event marks the 56th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 hosted by Dover Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

37 out of 37 drivers, including one open car, will take on the green flag this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley is the only open car for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Dover Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 20 minutes, and 57 seconds. He will look to make it back-to-back Dover victories.

2025 NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Dover Motor Speedway on TNT Sports from July 19-20. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

