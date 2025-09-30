NASCAR 2025 Bank of America Roval 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. This event comes after Chase Elliott’s win at Kansas.The Bank of America Roval 400 will be the season’s 32nd NASCAR Cup Series race and the sixth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, October 5, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 252.9-mile Charlotte Roval fall event will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.The Charlotte Roval playoff event will be contested over 109 laps at the 2.32-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the eighth annual Bank of America Roval 400 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the NASCAR Cup Series' history.Thirty-seven drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Charlotte Roval playoff race.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400 and finished in three hours, zero minutes, and three seconds.2025 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval full entry listHere is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 – Josh Bilicki#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on NBC Sports and USA Network from October 3 to 5. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.