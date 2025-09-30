NASCAR 2025 Bank of America Roval 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 30, 2025 16:04 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the Bank of America Roval 400 this weekend. This event comes after Chase Elliott’s win at Kansas.

The Bank of America Roval 400 will be the season’s 32nd NASCAR Cup Series race and the sixth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, October 5, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 252.9-mile Charlotte Roval fall event will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.

The Charlotte Roval playoff event will be contested over 109 laps at the 2.32-mile-long track. This year's edition marks the eighth annual Bank of America Roval 400 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the NASCAR Cup Series' history.

Trending

Thirty-seven drivers will take the green flag this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Charlotte Roval playoff race.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Bank of America Roval 400 and finished in three hours, zero minutes, and three seconds.

2025 NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #66 – Josh Bilicki
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on NBC Sports and USA Network from October 3 to 5. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

