NASCAR 2025 Bank of America Roval 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 32nd stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on October 5. This year's edition at the 2.32-mile-long road course track will mark the 66th annual Bank of America Roval 400.Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on October 4, at 2 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET, respectively, before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 109 laps in Concord, North Carolina, divided into three stages, totaling 252.9 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, October 3, 2025NASCAR Truck Series EcoSave 250: High 72°F, Low 65°F, clear sky, and 0% chance of rain.Saturday, October 4, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 75°F, Low 66°F, Wind 5 to 6 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 0% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250: High 75°F, Low 66°F, Wind 5 to 6 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 0% chance of rain.Sunday, October 5, 2025Bank of America Roval 400: High 77°F, Low 71°F, Wind 5 to 6 mph, and 5% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Charlotte Roval playoff raceThe 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 iteration is set to see 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the sixth race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 – Josh Bilicki#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez