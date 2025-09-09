NASCAR 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race this weekend. This event comes after Denny Hamlin’s win at Gateway.The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be the season’s 29th NASCAR Cup Series race and the third race of the playoffs. It will be held on Sunday, September 13, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 266.5-mile Bristol event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network and NBC Sports.The Bristol playoff event will be contested over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. This year's edition marks the 65th annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.A total of 39 drivers, including three open cars, will take the green flag this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill, #66 Garage 66’s Chad Finchum, and #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Bristol playoffs race.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and finished with a total time of two hours, 37 minutes, and 53 seconds.2025 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Chad Finchum#67 - Corey Heim (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on NBC Sports and USA Network from September 11 to 13. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.