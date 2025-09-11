NASCAR 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 29th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13. This year's edition at the 0.533-mile-short track will mark the 65th annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race.Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on September 12, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, before Saturday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 500 laps in Bristol, Tennessee, divided into three stages, totalling 266.5 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night RaceHere’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Bristol Motor Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:Thursday, September 11, 2025NASCAR Truck Series Bush’s Beans 200: High 77°F, Low 70°F, Wind 5 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 0% chance of rain.Friday, September 12, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 74°F, Low 65°F, Wind 6 mph, and 1% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300: High 74°F, Low 65°F, Wind 6 mph, and 1% chance of rain.Saturday, September 13, 2025Bass Pro Shops Night Race: High 74°F, Low 71°F, Wind 3-5 mph, and 5% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Bristol playoff raceThe 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race iteration is set to see 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the third race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Chad Finchum#67 - Corey Heim (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez