NASCAR 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 11, 2025 20:21 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 29th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13. This year's edition at the 0.533-mile-short track will mark the 65th annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on September 12, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, before Saturday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 500 laps in Bristol, Tennessee, divided into three stages, totalling 266.5 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s three national series at Bristol Motor Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Thursday, September 11, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series Bush’s Beans 200: High 77°F, Low 70°F, Wind 5 mph, Sunshine & clear sky, and 0% chance of rain.

Friday, September 12, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 74°F, Low 65°F, Wind 6 mph, and 1% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300: High 74°F, Low 65°F, Wind 6 mph, and 1% chance of rain.

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: High 74°F, Low 71°F, Wind 3-5 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Bristol playoff race

The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race iteration is set to see 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the third race of the playoffs:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon (P)
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  17. #21 - Josh Berry (P)
  18. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  20. #24 - William Byron (P)
  21. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman (P)
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez
