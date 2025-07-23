  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Brickyard 400 Qualifying at Indianapolis: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 23, 2025 13:47 GMT
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Brickyard 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 qualifying (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from Dover Motor Speedway to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2025 Brickyard 400.

The season’s 22nd points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.5-mile-long oval will host Next Gen cars for the second time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Dover, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Speedway, Indiana.

Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 27, to compete over 160 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Brickyard 400. The weekend will kick off with practice on Friday, July 25, at 2:35 p.m. ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 2:35 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the 22nd race of the campaign.

How to watch the 2025 Brickyard 400 qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Brickyard 400 qualifying at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Friday, July 25, 2025

1:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

Saturday, July 26, 2025

2:35 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the Indianapolis race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for the IMS race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2:35 p.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 12:05 a.m. IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Indianapolis can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9:35 p.m. GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4:35 a.m. ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Brickyard 400?

Despite a P6 finish last week at Dover, Chase Elliott has maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 702 points. William Byron stands second with 686 points.

Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 664 points, is followed by Denny Hamlin (663) and Tyler Reddick (640), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

