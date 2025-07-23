NASCAR 2025 Brickyard 400: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2025 Brickyard 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 22nd stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27. This year's edition at the 2.5-mile-long oval track will mark the 32nd annual Brickyard 400.Thirty-nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, before Sunday afternoon’s race. The main event will be spread over 160 laps in Speedway, Indiana, divided into three stages, totaling 400 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Brickyard 400Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, July 25, 2025NASCAR Cup Series &amp; Xfinity Series practice: High 88°F, Low 74°F, Wind 6 mph, Cloudy, and 45% chance of rain.Saturday, July 26, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 6 to 7 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 6 to 7 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.Sunday, July 27, 2025Brickyard 400: High 85°F, Low 75°F, Wind 5 to 6 mph, Cloudy, and 25% chance of rain.Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Brickyard 400The 2025 iteration of the Brickyard 400 is set to see a total of 39 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the Brickyard race:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#62 – Jesse Love#66 – Josh Bilicki#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez