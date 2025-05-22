  • home icon
NASCAR 2025 Coca-Cola 600: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 22, 2025 16:58 GMT
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 13th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25. The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track will mark the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600.

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 24) before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 400 laps in Concord, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 600 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 23, 2025

Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200: High 73°F, Low 52°F, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-15 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Saturday, May 24, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 73°F, Low 50°F, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-15 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Xfinity Series BetMGM 300: High 73°F, Low 50°F, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-15 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Coca-Cola 600: High 58°F, Low 48°F, overcast, cloudy, and 40% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Coca-Cola 600

The 2025 iteration of the Coca-Cola 600 is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - TBA
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 6 pm ET on Prime and PRN.

