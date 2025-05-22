NASCAR 2025 Coca-Cola 600: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 13th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25. The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track will mark the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600.

Ad

Forty NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (May 24) before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 400 laps in Concord, North Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 600 miles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Friday, May 23, 2025

Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200: High 73°F, Low 52°F, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-15 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Saturday, May 24, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 73°F, Low 50°F, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-15 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Xfinity Series BetMGM 300: High 73°F, Low 50°F, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-15 mph, and a 5% chance of rain

Ad

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Coca-Cola 600: High 58°F, Low 48°F, overcast, cloudy, and 40% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Coca-Cola 600

The 2025 iteration of the Coca-Cola 600 is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - TBA #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Josh Bilicki (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #84 - Jimmie Johnson #87 - Connor Zilisch (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 6 pm ET on Prime and PRN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.