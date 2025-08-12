  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 12, 2025 19:47 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Richmond, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. This event comes after Ryan Blaney’s win at Watkins Glen.

The Cook Out 400 is the season’s 25th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 16, at the Richmond Raceway. The 300-mile Richmond event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network.

The Richmond event will be contested over 400 laps at the 0.75-mile short track. Saturday's event marks the 68th annual Cook Out 400 hosted by Richmond Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

39 out of 39 drivers, including three open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Richmond Raceway. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love, #44 NY Racing Team’s TBA, and #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim are the only open cars for this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Richmond Raceway.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon won last year’s Cook Out 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, three minutes, and nineteen seconds. He will look to make it back-to-back Richmond victories.

2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - TBA
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Richmond Raceway on USA Network and NBC Sports from August 14 to 16. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
