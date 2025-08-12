NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Richmond, Virginia, for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. This event comes after Ryan Blaney’s win at Watkins Glen.The Cook Out 400 is the season’s 25th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Saturday, August 16, at the Richmond Raceway. The 300-mile Richmond event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on USA Network.The Richmond event will be contested over 400 laps at the 0.75-mile short track. Saturday's event marks the 68th annual Cook Out 400 hosted by Richmond Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.39 out of 39 drivers, including three open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Richmond Raceway. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love, #44 NY Racing Team’s TBA, and #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim are the only open cars for this week’s race.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Richmond Raceway.Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon won last year’s Cook Out 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, three minutes, and nineteen seconds. He will look to make it back-to-back Richmond victories.2025 NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway full entry listHere is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#33 - Jesse Love (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - TBA#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#67 - Corey Heim (i)#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Richmond Raceway on USA Network and NBC Sports from August 14 to 16. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.