  NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:32 GMT
NASCAR: First Data 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane seventh stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30. The 0.526-mile-short oval track will mark the 76th annual Cook Out 400.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for the qualifying on Saturday (March 29) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 400 laps in Ridgeway, Virginia, divided into three stages, adding up to 210.4 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Cook Out 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, March 28, 2025

Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200: High 25°C, Low 13°F, AM Showers, and 20% chance of rain

Saturday, March 29, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 25°C, Low 13°C, Cloudy, and a 5% chance of rain

Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250: High 25°C, Low 13°C, Cloudy, and a 5% chance of rain

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Cook Out 400: High 22°C, Low 15°C, AM Showers, and a 35% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out 400

The 2025 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #50 - Burt Myers
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Casey Mears
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
