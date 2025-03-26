NASCAR 2025 Cook Out 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane seventh stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30. The 0.526-mile-short oval track will mark the 76th annual Cook Out 400.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for the qualifying on Saturday (March 29) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be over 400 laps in Ridgeway, Virginia, divided into three stages, adding up to 210.4 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Cook Out 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top three national series at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, March 28, 2025

Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200: High 25°C, Low 13°F, AM Showers, and 20% chance of rain

Saturday, March 29, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 25°C, Low 13°C, Cloudy, and a 5% chance of rain

Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250: High 25°C, Low 13°C, Cloudy, and a 5% chance of rain

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Cook Out 400: High 22°C, Low 15°C, AM Showers, and a 35% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out 400

The 2025 iteration of the Cook Out 400 is set to see a total of 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Burt Myers #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Casey Mears #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

