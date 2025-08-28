  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 Qualifying at Darlington: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 28, 2025 14:04 GMT
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out Southern 400 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from Daytona International Speedway’s long track to Darlington Raceway this weekend for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500.

The season’s 27th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the first race of the playoffs. The 1.366-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the eighth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Daytona, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Darlington.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, August 31, to compete over 367 laps and 501.32 miles.

A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, August 30, at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET, respectively, to determine the starting lineup for the first race of the Round of 16 playoffs.

How to watch the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying at the Darlington Raceway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, August 30, 2025

9 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

10:10 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Darlington playoff race weekend are

USA

Qualifying for the Darlington playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 10:10 a.m. ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 7:40 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Darlington playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Saturday at 5:10 pm GMT.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 12:10 a.m. ACT on Saturday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500?

After P6 finish last week at Daytona, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 2032 points. William Byron stands second with 2032 points.

Denny Hamlin, who follows suit with 2029 points, is followed by Ryan Blaney (2026) and Christopher Bell (2023), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.

