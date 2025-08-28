NASCAR 2025 Cook Out Southern 500: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 28, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 27th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31. This year's edition at the 1.366-mile-long track will mark the 76th annual Cook Out Southern 500.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on August 30, at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET, before Sunday’s evening race. The main event will be spread over 367 laps in Darlington, South Carolina, divided into three stages, totalling 501.32 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Darlington Raceway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, August 29, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200: High 80°F, Low 77°F, Wind 5 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 30, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 82°F, Low 76°F, Wind 6-7 mph, and 50% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Cook Out Southern 500: High 80°F, Low 75°F, Wind 9 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Darlington playoff race

The 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 iteration is set to see 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the first race of the playoffs:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – Derek Kraus (i)
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez
Edited by Yash Soni
