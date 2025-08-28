NASCAR 2025 Cook Out Southern 500: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 27th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31. This year's edition at the 1.366-mile-long track will mark the 76th annual Cook Out Southern 500.

Thirty-eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on August 30, at 9 am ET and 10:10 am ET, before Sunday’s evening race. The main event will be spread over 367 laps in Darlington, South Carolina, divided into three stages, totalling 501.32 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at Darlington Raceway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, August 29, 2025

NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200: High 80°F, Low 77°F, Wind 5 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 30, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 82°F, Low 76°F, Wind 6-7 mph, and 50% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland: High 89°F, Low 76°F, Wind 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Cook Out Southern 500: High 80°F, Low 75°F, Wind 9 mph, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Darlington playoff race

The 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 iteration is set to see 38 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the first race of the playoffs:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – Derek Kraus (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Josh Bilicki #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

