NASCAR 2025 Cracker Barrel 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 28, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Cracker Barrel 400 this weekend after the Coca-Cola 600.

The Cracker Barrel 400 is the season’s 14th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, June 1, at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 400-mile Nashville Cup event will kick off at 7 pm ET and be broadcast on Prime Video and PRN.

The Charlotte Cup event will be contested over 400 laps at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400 hosted by Nashville Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-nine drivers, including three open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Nashville. #44 NY Racing’s JJ Yeley, #66 Garage 66’s Chad Finchum, and #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Nashville.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Cracker Barrel 400 and finished with a total time of four hours, three minutes, and 54 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Nashville victories.

2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #67 - Corey Heim
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on Prime Video from May 30 to June 1. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
