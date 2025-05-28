NASCAR 2025 Cracker Barrel 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lebanon, Tennessee, for the Cracker Barrel 400 this weekend after the Coca-Cola 600.

Ad

The Cracker Barrel 400 is the season’s 14th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, June 1, at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 400-mile Nashville Cup event will kick off at 7 pm ET and be broadcast on Prime Video and PRN.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Charlotte Cup event will be contested over 400 laps at the 1.3-mile-long tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400 hosted by Nashville Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-nine drivers, including three open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Nashville. #44 NY Racing’s JJ Yeley, #66 Garage 66’s Chad Finchum, and #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Nashville.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won last year’s Cracker Barrel 400 and finished with a total time of four hours, three minutes, and 54 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Nashville victories.

2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

Ad

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Chad Finchum #67 - Corey Heim #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on Prime Video from May 30 to June 1. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.