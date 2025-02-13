  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Daytona 500
  • NASCAR 2025 Daytona 500: Starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Daytona 500: Starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 13, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Source: Imagn)

After the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener will mark an official kickoff to NASCAR’s 77th season. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of the 67th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The event will be live on FOX and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The qualifying procedure for the Daytona 500 is unlike any other on the circuit to set a starting order for the main event.

also-read-trending Trending

Of 45 cars on the entry list, 41 will make the Daytona 500 field, and four open teams will be sent home. The 36 chartered entries are confirmed in “The Great American Race,” leaving five spots for nine open teams. Out of five, three spots have already been locked in for Wednesday’s single-car qualifying at Daytona.

Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson were the two fastest drivers out of nine open entries who locked their spot for Sunday’s 500-mile race. Helio Castroneves also confirmed through NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night qualifying, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric were the two fastest drivers who secured front-row starting positions for Sunday’s Daytona 500. The rest of the grid will be determined through Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels races. Duel 1 will kick off at 7 pm ET, and Duel 2 will go live at 8:45 pm ET.

The Duel 1 result will set the inside row, and the results of Duel 2 will determine the outside row for “The Great American Race.”

2025 NASCAR Daytona 500: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of drivers for NASCAR Duel races at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 starting lineup

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #60 - Ryan Preece
  3. #21 - Josh Berry
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #10 - Ty Dillon
  6. #38 - Zane Smith
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #71 - Michael McDowell
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #56 - Martin Truex Jr
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #7 - Justin Haley
  17. #40 - Justin Allgaier
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #91 - Helio Castroneves
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  22. #66 - Chandler Smith
  23. #44 - JJ Yeley

Duel 2 starting lineup

  1. #2 - Austin Cindric
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #5 -Kyle Larson
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  11. #4 - Noah Gragson
  12. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  13. #35- Riley Herbst
  14. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  15. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  16. #41 - Cole Custer
  17. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  21. #78 - BJ McLeod
  22. #51 - Cody Ware

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी