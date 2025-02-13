NASCAR 2025 Daytona 500: Starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway

After the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener will mark an official kickoff to NASCAR’s 77th season. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of the 67th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The event will be live on FOX and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

The qualifying procedure for the Daytona 500 is unlike any other on the circuit to set a starting order for the main event.

Of 45 cars on the entry list, 41 will make the Daytona 500 field, and four open teams will be sent home. The 36 chartered entries are confirmed in “The Great American Race,” leaving five spots for nine open teams. Out of five, three spots have already been locked in for Wednesday’s single-car qualifying at Daytona.

Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson were the two fastest drivers out of nine open entries who locked their spot for Sunday’s 500-mile race. Helio Castroneves also confirmed through NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night qualifying, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric were the two fastest drivers who secured front-row starting positions for Sunday’s Daytona 500. The rest of the grid will be determined through Thursday night’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels races. Duel 1 will kick off at 7 pm ET, and Duel 2 will go live at 8:45 pm ET.

The Duel 1 result will set the inside row, and the results of Duel 2 will determine the outside row for “The Great American Race.”

2025 NASCAR Daytona 500: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of drivers for NASCAR Duel races at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 starting lineup

#19 - Chase Briscoe #60 - Ryan Preece #21 - Josh Berry #3 - Austin Dillon #10 - Ty Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #71 - Michael McDowell #16 - AJ Allmendinger #24 - William Byron #56 - Martin Truex Jr #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #7 - Justin Haley #40 - Justin Allgaier #77 - Carson Hocevar #1 - Ross Chastain #91 - Helio Castroneves #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr #66 - Chandler Smith #44 - JJ Yeley

Duel 2 starting lineup

#2 - Austin Cindric #22 - Joey Logano #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #5 -Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #34 - Todd Gilliland #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Noah Gragson #99 - Daniel Suarez #35- Riley Herbst #84 - Jimmie Johnson #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #41 - Cole Custer #01 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #62 - Anthony Alfredo #78 - BJ McLeod #51 - Cody Ware

