NASCAR 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300: Weather forecast for the Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 28th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7. This year's edition at the 1.25-mile-long track will mark the fourth annual Enjoy Illinois 300.Thirty-six NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on September 6, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will be spread over 240 laps in Madison, Illinois, divided into three stages, totalling 300 miles.Weather forecast for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at World Wide Technology Raceway, as per The Daily Down Force:Friday, September 5, 2025NASCAR Xfinity Series practice: High 77°F, Low 76°F, Wind 9 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 5% chance of rain.Saturday, September 6, 2025NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 76°F, Low 71°F, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, Wind 8 to 6 mph, and 0% chance of rain.NASCAR Xfinity Series Nu Way 200: High 76°F, Low 71°F, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, Wind 8 to 6 mph, and 0% chance of rain.Sunday, September 7, 2025Enjoy Illinois 300: High 77°F, Low 75°F, Wind 6 to 7 mph, Sunshine &amp; clear sky, and 5% chance of rain. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFull entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Gateway playoff raceThe 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 iteration is set to see 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list of drivers who will be vying to win the second race of the playoffs:#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#24 - William Byron (P)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#99 - Daniel Suárez