NASCAR 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 04, 2025 15:30 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 15th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8. The two-mile-long D-shaped oval track will mark the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400.

Thirty-six NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (June 7) before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 200 laps in Brooklyn, Michigan, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s two national series at Michigan International Speedway:

Friday, June 6, 2025

ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200: High 75°F, Low 57°F, Showers & Overcast, Calm, and a 40% chance of rain

Saturday, June 7, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Overcast & Isolated Showers, N 5-15 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Overcast & Isolated Showers, N 5-15 mph, and a 10% chance of rain

Sunday, June 8, 2025

FireKeepers Casino 400: High 80°F, Low 54°F, Partly Cloudy, Wind calm, and 10% chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400

The 2025 iteration of the FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday at 2 pm ET on Prime Video and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
