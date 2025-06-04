NASCAR 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Michigan International Speedway

The 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 15th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 8. The two-mile-long D-shaped oval track will mark the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400.
Thirty-six NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for practice and qualifying on Saturday (June 7) before Sunday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 200 laps in Brooklyn, Michigan, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles.
Weather forecast for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400
Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s two national series at Michigan International Speedway:
Friday, June 6, 2025
ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200: High 75°F, Low 57°F, Showers & Overcast, Calm, and a 40% chance of rain
Saturday, June 7, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Overcast & Isolated Showers, N 5-15 mph, and a 10% chance of rain
Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250: High 75°F, Low 54°F, Overcast & Isolated Showers, N 5-15 mph, and a 10% chance of rain
Sunday, June 8, 2025
FireKeepers Casino 400: High 80°F, Low 54°F, Partly Cloudy, Wind calm, and 10% chance of rain
Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400
The 2025 iteration of the FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
Fans can catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday at 2 pm ET on Prime Video and MRN.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.