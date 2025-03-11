NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 11, 2025 14:52 GMT
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Pennzoil 400 this weekend after the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix.

The Pennzoil 400 is the season’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 16) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 32nd annual race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Las Vegas. No open cars have entered this weekend.

FOX Sports' renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter) shared the list of drivers entering this week at Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Pennzoil 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 00 minutes, and 25 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Las Vegas Motor Speedway Spring victories and the first of the season.

2025 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on FS1 from March 15 to March 16. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
