NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to North Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Pennzoil 400 this weekend after the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix.

The Pennzoil 400 is the season’s fifth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 16) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 32nd annual race hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 36 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Las Vegas. No open cars have entered this weekend.

FOX Sports' renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter) shared the list of drivers entering this week at Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Pennzoil 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 00 minutes, and 25 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Las Vegas Motor Speedway Spring victories and the first of the season.

2025 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on FS1 from March 15 to March 16. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

