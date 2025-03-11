NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 Pennzoil 400 will take place on Sunday, March 16, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The season’s fifth race will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Held in North Las Vegas, Nevada, it will be the fifth points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 80 laps, and the final Stage consists of 107 laps.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval track features an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1998, where Mark Martin won the inaugural Pennzoil 400.

It will be the 28th annual Pennzoil 400, hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps in 400 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Las Vegas weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (March 15) at 1:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying at 2:40 pm ET and the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Pennzoil 400. The #5 Chevrolet driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is the most successful driver of the event with four wins. Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano are the only three active winners with multiple wins.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as this will be the fifth official weekend of the season:

Friday, March 14, 2025

3:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

6:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

7:10 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

9 pm ET: Ecosave 200

Saturday, March 15, 2025

1:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: The LiUNA!

Sunday, March 16, 2025

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from March 14 to March 16.

